Even a rough season needs MVPs: Arkansas’ best players in 2023

The 2023 Arkansas football season is over after Friday’s 48-14 whipping at the hands of Missouri.

Most of the next week or two will be spent looking forward. Players will hit the transfer portal. Coaches will move on to other destinations. Recruiting will amp up with signing day coming in December.

For now, we’re looking back.

We know, we know. A 4-8 record is not one many Arkansas fans want to spend time thinking about. They’re ready to move on, preferably to basketball. But things weren’t all bad for the Razorbacks in 2023.

In this piece, we call out the team’s best players. Editor E. Wayne and contributors Derek Oxford and Connor Goodson have selected their team MVPs for the season. Take a look and see if you agree.

In his first season at Arkansas after transferring from Texas A&M-Commerce, a Division II school that transitioned to an FCS one while he was there, Andrew Armstrong was strong.

He led Arkansas in receptions (56), receiving yards (764) and receiving touchdowns (5). Each total nearly double of the person in second-place.

Offense: Cam Little

Arkansas’ kicker may have missed two field goals in the final weeks that knocked down his percentage, but he was the Razorbacks’ most consistent scoring threat all year long.

Little finished 20 for 24 on field-goal attempts, making a 50-yarder twice. His 53 career makes tie him for third on Arkansas’ all-time list, just nine shy of setting a school record.

Jackson came into his own during his second year with the Razorbacks. The LSU transfer had moments he was unblockable at defensive end.

His 6 1/2 sacks led the team, as did his 13 1/2 tackles for-loss. The former number placed him in a tie for seventh in the SEC (entering Saturday) and the latter placed him third in the league (entering Saturday).

For the first half of the season, few were better than Jaheim Thomas as he led the Hogs in tackles for the first six games of the campaign.

His playing time fell off in the back half, especially the last two weeks, but the Cincinnati transfer still led the team with 90 tackles, including 6 1/2 for-loss and he chipped in three sacks.

Defense: Jayden Johnson (E. Wayne)

At one point during the season, coach Sam Pittman called Johnson the team’s most improved player. We’re calling him the team’s best defensive player.

Johnson, capable of playing nickel or safety, led Arkansas defensive backs with 62 tackles. He picked off one pass, forced one fumble and batted down three balls. They may not be elite numbers, but they’re solid and for a guy moved around, Johnson gave Arkansas everything it could have asked for.

