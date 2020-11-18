Even after Robinson Cano suspension, Yankees more likely than Mets to sign DJ LeMahieu

LeMahieu 8 30 20

Robinson Cano’s suspension for performance-enhancing drugs invited immediate speculation that the Mets could jump in on free agent second baseman DJ LeMahieu. But our sense through league sources is that he’s more likely to remain a Yankee than jump to Queens.

Both LeMahieu and the Yankees want the reunion to happen, although they have not yet agreed on what a fair contract should look like. But LeMahieu is on record saying that he considers the Yankees a fit, and the Yankees value not only his all-world bat-to-ball skills, but his leadership.

We’ve long felt that the Yankees will sign LeMahieu, and that will be their most significant free agent expenditure this year. That’s not a sure thing, but the sense hasn’t changed.

The Mets are intrigued by free agent center fielder George Springer and several starting pitchers. They also need a catcher. Cano’s suspension was a gift to the team’s budget; now the wealthiest owner in the league has an additional $20.25 million of payroll space in 2021.

Options other than LeMahieu seem more likely at second base. Without Cano, they can play both Amed Rosario and Andres Gimenez in the middle infield on a given day. They can move Jeff McNeil back to second. Or they can trade for Francisco Lindor and keep second base open for Rosario or Gimenez, depending on who is still with the organization.