Even Rob Gronkowski’s agent isn’t convinced the TE will stay retired

Rob Gronkowski’s agent Drew Rosenhaus suggested he is dubious about his client’s retirement decision. Rosenhaus’ comments came less than an hour after the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end made the announcement to call it a career.

Gronk already came out of retirement once. Apparently, Rosenhaus thinks it could happen again.

“It would not surprise me if Tom Brady calls him during the season to come back and Rob answers the call. This is just my opinion but I wouldn’t be surprised if Rob comes back during the season or next season,” Rosenhaus told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

There were plenty of folks who were skeptical on Twitter about Gronk’s decision. Apparently, there’s good reason.

Gronk finished his career with five Pro Bowl selections, four Super Bowl rings, four All-Pro selections, 621 receptions, 9,286 yards, 92 touchdowns. He added 98 receptions, 1,389 yards and 15 touchdowns in the postseason.

