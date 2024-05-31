Even with Rangers heading to Florida for Game 6, you can't count out this team

There’s been a feeling of delightful inevitability about this Rangers team this year. From the way they plowed through adversity on their way to the Presidents’ Trophy to all those parallels to 1994 that are great to kick around while dreaming of an end to the current Stanley Cup drought.

But now these Rangers are teetering on the precipice of elimination. Florida beat the Blueshirts, 3-2, Thursday night at Madison Square Garden to take a 3-2 lead in their best-of-seven Eastern Conference Finals. When the series resumes Saturday night in Sunrise, the Panthers can put away the Rangers, ice those links to 30 years ago and send themselves to the Stanley Cup Finals for the second consecutive season.

Maybe we should believe that happens when we see it.

The resilient Rangers have answered everything thrown at them this season, including a mid-season funk and Igor Shesterkin, their most irreplaceable player, hitting a crisis mode that prompted the Blueshirts to give him a break during the year. They’ve got 34 comeback wins in the regular season and the playoffs combined, an NHL record they can still enhance. Even when the Hurricanes punched back in the second round, the Rangers still finished them.

What they face now is, of course, the most serious threat of all. The Panthers are an excellent, experienced team that also seems primed to win a Cup. If Shesterkin weren’t playing brilliantly, the series might already be over and the Rangers would have sand between their toes, on vacation.

But they’re still alive, if in a tough spot. They seem to know the stakes.

“Win a game,” said Chris Kreider, who finally got his first point in the series against Florida, a short-handed goal that gave the Rangers a lead they could not make hold up. “Go down there and win one game. Play our best game and give ourselves a chance.”

“Leave it all out there,” Jacob Trouba added. “Go win one game. There’s nothing to save it for. I think when your back’s against the wall, everybody’s got to bring their best game to survive another day.”

It would help if their vaunted power play began to click. After going 0-for-3 Thursday, the Rangers are 1-for-14 (7.1 percent) with a man advantage in the series. Overall in the playoffs, they are 12-for-49 (24.5 percent).

Kreider finally scored and Mika Zibanejad had two assists in Game 5, but it would help, too, if their big names contributed again in Game 6. Artemi Panarin, too. We’ll see.

“We’ve had some looks, but you don’t win games on getting looks,” Adam Fox said of the power play.

“You’re not going to score every time on the power play, but you want to at least create some momentum,” added Zibanejad. “I thought we did that on some of the looks. I know we can be better. We'll talk about it and see what we have to do.”

If they can figure it out, perhaps they can do what they must, big picture-wise: Win Game 6 to then give themselves a chance, at home in Game 7, to finish off the Panthers.

Hey, it’s happened before and everyone likes a ‘94 callback, right? That Presidents’ Trophy-winning Ranger team fell behind in the Eastern Conference Finals by losing Game 5 at home. Then those Rangers won Game 6 in New Jersey before winning Game 7 at The Garden to advance. We all know what happened next.

Fox said he has “a lot of confidence” in the Rangers now. “Our backs are against the wall here. We’re a pretty resilient group. I think we’ve responded well all year to situations where we want to get a win.

“Obviously, season on the line, going there – there’s not much more than saying we just need to get the win there.”

Until someone stops the Rangers, why shouldn’t we believe in them, too?