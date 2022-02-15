Even Patrick Mahomes was impressed by Matthew Stafford’s ridiculous no-look pass
Matthew Stafford had the sports world buzzing on Monday after a video clip was shared by the Rams showing a ridiculous no-look pass he made on the game-winning drive in Super Bowl LVI.
The perfect camera angle showed just how difficult of a throw it was, baiting the safety Vonn Bell into thinking he was throwing it to Brycen Hopkins, only to throw it to Cooper Kupp for a 22-yard gain.
Patrick Mahomes, who gets a ton of attention for his own no-look passes, was impressed by the throw, too. He tweeted his reaction to Stafford’s magical throw, which gets better every time you watch it.
— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 14, 2022
Given the situation and magnitude of it, making that throw takes some serious guts – and Stafford delivered in the biggest moment of his life. Everyone will remember Kupp’s game-winning touchdown, but that play may not happen if Stafford doesn’t make this one to keep the drive alive.
It was an all-time dart in the Super Bowl.