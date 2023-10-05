Even Oregon bloggers think Alex Grinch needs to be fired

You know that fans and bloggers love to defend bad coaches at rival programs. It is one of the best things in the world for a fan base to watch its rival suffer due to a bad coach driving the program into the ground.

USC basketball fans loved having Steve Alford around as the head coach at UCLA. The Bruins never reached the next level as a program as long as Alford was on the job in Westwood. The 2017 season (the Lonzo Ball year) was a brief and slight exception. Otherwise, UCLA basketball never measured up under Alford.

UCLA football fans obviously loved having Clay Helton at USC. They would always go to bat for Helton. It was pure joy for Bruin fans. They never wanted Helton to leave.

Let’s now move to the situation involving USC football. Oregon is a competitor of the Trojans, and moreover, a competitor which will join USC in the Big Ten next year. Oregon fans and bloggers would love nothing more than for Alex Grinch to stay on as defensive coordinator. Oregon bloggers should be campaigning for Grinch to be retained.

Yet, Ducks Wire’s Zachary Neel has too much integrity and honesty to continue with the charade. He knows what needs to happen, and he won’t hide it.

“If Alex Grinch is the defensive coordinator for USC going into the 2024 season, it won’t just be Oregon and Washington fans celebrating, but all of the Big Ten teams as well,” Neel told us. “He needs to go, and if that’s not clear at this point, then it becomes more clear than ever that Lincoln Riley quite literally doesn’t pay any attention to defense.”

When Oregon bloggers won’t even pretend to defend Grinch, that’s an eye-opening moment.

*

Follow Buffaloes Wire for complete coverage of Deion Sanders and Colorado.

Follow Ducks Wire for coverage of Oregon football leading into the big game against Washington on October 14.

USC win over Colorado feels hollow because Alex Grinch isn’t doing his job.

Experts think Alex Grinch will prevent USC from making the Pac-12 Championship Game.

The coach who ripped Jordan Addison for transferring to USC is now staring at a humiliating season in Pittsburgh.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire