Even opposing college teams can agree that everyone hates the Dallas Cowboys
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The Duke Blue Devils are hated and boo'd in every arena they travel to. There are few things in the sports world easier than hating Duke.
But one of those few things easier than disliking Duke is hating the Dallas Cowboys. And on Sunday in the East Regional Final between No. 1 Duke and No. 2 Michigan State and Capital One Arena, every fan in attendance agreed with that sentiment.
Midway through the second half of play, with the teams on the sideline for a TV timeout, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper were both shown on the Jumbotron.
The fans in attendance, a mix of Duke, Michigan State and local supporters reacted with a chorus of boos.
Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper are here and THE ENTIRE ARENA JUST BOO'D THE HELL OUT OF THEM.
Prescott is a known Duke fan, and was sporting a blue and white sweatshirt at the game.
. @dak in the house for #dukevsmsu pic.twitter.com/6wUri4CWwx
The Blue Devils rank out of luck, and could not get the bounce they needed, the bounce they got in each of the previous games. Duke is no longer in the NCAA Tournament, meaning Dak Prescott took the loss too.
Redskins fans will take that.
I would think the Duke crowd would root for the Cowboys. Maybe there's hope yet.
