Even opposing college teams can agree that everyone hates the Dallas Cowboys

Troy Machir
NBC Sports Washington
Even Duke and Michigan State fans at Capital One Arena could all agree on one thing: Booing Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott and WR Amari Cooper.

Even opposing college teams can agree that everyone hates the Dallas Cowboys

Even Duke and Michigan State fans at Capital One Arena could all agree on one thing: Booing Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott and WR Amari Cooper.

Even opposing college teams can agree that everyone hates the Dallas Cowboys originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The Duke Blue Devils are hated and boo'd in every arena they travel to. There are few things in the sports world easier than hating Duke.

But one of those few things easier than disliking Duke is hating the Dallas Cowboys. And on Sunday in the East Regional Final between No. 1 Duke and No. 2 Michigan State and Capital One Arena, every fan in attendance agreed with that sentiment.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Midway through the second half of play, with the teams on the sideline for a TV timeout, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper were both shown on the Jumbotron.

The fans in attendance, a mix of Duke, Michigan State and local supporters reacted with a chorus of boos.

Prescott is a known Duke fan, and was sporting a blue and white sweatshirt at the game.

The Blue Devils rank out of luck, and could not get the bounce they needed, the bounce they got in each of the previous games. Duke is no longer in the NCAA Tournament, meaning Dak Prescott took the loss too.

Redskins fans will take that.

MORE NCAA NEWS:

What to Read Next