Even on off night, Stephen Curry drains new tunnel shot, puts on shooting show

Stephen Curry had a rough shooting night against a persistent Spurs defense, 7-of-28 shooting overall, 5-of-17 from 3. The Spurs knocked off the Warriors, 112-107.

But Curry still put on a show. It started even before the game.

Once the game started, there were some vintage Curry moments.

Steph beats the buzzer from the logo 🚨 pic.twitter.com/u6mFXGqb5D — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 5, 2021

Steph turned before it went in‼️ pic.twitter.com/pHgCysTWdX — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 5, 2021

STEPH FOR THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/Vf9kgRIFMP — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 5, 2021

If the vote were taken today, Curry likely would win MVP. He’s been that good — and he’s entertaining. Even on his off nights.

