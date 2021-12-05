Even on off night, Stephen Curry drains new tunnel shot, puts on shooting show

Kurt Helin
·1 min read
Stephen Curry had a rough shooting night against a persistent Spurs defense, 7-of-28 shooting overall, 5-of-17 from 3. The Spurs knocked off the Warriors, 112-107.

But Curry still put on a show. It started even before the game.

Once the game started, there were some vintage Curry moments.

If the vote were taken today, Curry likely would win MVP. He’s been that good — and he’s entertaining. Even on his off nights.

