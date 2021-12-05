Even on off night, Stephen Curry drains new tunnel shot, puts on shooting show
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Stephen Curry had a rough shooting night against a persistent Spurs defense, 7-of-28 shooting overall, 5-of-17 from 3. The Spurs knocked off the Warriors, 112-107.
But Curry still put on a show. It started even before the game.
Once the game started, there were some vintage Curry moments.
Steph beats the buzzer from the logo 🚨 pic.twitter.com/u6mFXGqb5D
— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 5, 2021
Steph turned before it went in‼️ pic.twitter.com/pHgCysTWdX
— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 5, 2021
STEPH FOR THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/Vf9kgRIFMP
— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 5, 2021
If the vote were taken today, Curry likely would win MVP. He’s been that good — and he’s entertaining. Even on his off nights.
Check out more on the Warriors
Warriors, Curry bounce back, snap Suns’ win streak at 18 Juan Toscano-Anderson dunks all over JaVale McGee (VIDEO) Three things to know: Suns try to stay locked in as win streak reaches record...
Even on off night, Stephen Curry drains new tunnel shot, puts on shooting show originally appeared on NBCSports.com