Even if he’s not fully back, Bills happy Tre’Davious White is practicing

The Buffalo Bills will not have Tre’Davious White on the field for their huge Week 6 meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, he is at practice this week for the first time since his 2021 ACL injury.

In a way, White’s appearance at practice might help his team during the game even if he’s not playing on Sunday.

White was activated from the team’s injury list this week but he was not added to the active roster. The team has 21 days to do so.

For now, White remains in this bit of a grey, ramp up, area. He’s allowed to work toward his full health in practice scenarios with his teammate but won’t play in games.

Even with Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott saying White won’t be in Kansas City, the Bills locker room is being lifted up just by the sight of him at practice.

“I know guys were happy to see him out there,” quarterback Josh Allen said via video conference. “He’s worked extremely hard this last year. I know it’s been a trying year for him, but to see him kind of grow mentally off the field and on the field, getting back out there and getting back to player that he is, and we know he is, it’s exciting for sure.”

Receiver Stefon Diggs acknowledged a bit of a jolt after seeing White on the practice field.

“I love Tre. I love having him out there,” Diggs said. “It’s just an extra boost of energy to see your guys out there–Especially a guy that fought back from injury.”

Like his players, McDermott was happy to see White working out. Eventually, one could figure that White would once again play an important role in the coach’s defensive scheme.

But McDermott’s still not going to put any pressure on White to get back out there on game day. McDermott said White being back at practice for the first time is just a first step and he’ll still need time.

“I want to respect that in terms of how that’s going to look going forward. We’re just going to take it, not only one practice at a time, but bear with me when I say this, one play at a time and practice and just go from there,” McDermott said via video conference. “I think it’s just ‘let’s crawl before we walk,’ and that’ll be the approach.”

Story continues

After facing KC, the Bills head into their bye.

Following that, they’ll face the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets. Those two games are scheduled within the time frame of White’s potential return.

If White is not activated within 21 days, he goes back to the injury list for another four weeks.

Considering that, it wouldn’t make much sense for Buffalo to bring White back to practice unless they were sure he’d potentially be good to go in that window. Time will tell exactly how long until White’s fully back.

Related

PODCAST: Does Christian McCaffrey to the Bills make sense? Bills' Kaiir Elam 'never' wants to have a tough game again LOOK: Bills send Sabres good luck messages ahead of season opener

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire