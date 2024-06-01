'Even more competition': 2024 Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League season opens Tuesday

Mainline Pharmacy becoming the second team from the city to win the AAABA Tournament in 2023 was the cherry on top of a very successful season for the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League.

The city squad went 6-0 during the national tournament and finished off a 12-0 postseason in August.

Mainline Pharmacy entered the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League playoffs as the No. 2 seed after it had the same 17-11 record as Martella’s Pharmacy, which was the top seed after going 5-2 against Mainline Pharmacy in the regular season.

2024 Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League capsules

A look at the five teams competing in the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League during the 2024 season:

Only two games separated the first- and fourth-place teams in 2023. Laurel Auto Group (16-12) finished third and O (15-13) was in fourth.

The Hill Group went 5-23 in its first season.

Expect more of the same in 2024, according to the league’s managers.

“The one thing I will be emphasizing to my guys this year is it will not be a walk in the park,” Mainline Pharmacy manager Tim Rubal said.

“Every other team got better this offseason as well and we will see every teams’ best arms every game. It was only a few games difference from first to fourth place last year and I believe there will be even more competition this year.”

Mainline Pharmacy returns 14 players from its 2023 roster in Josh Bryson, Aidan Coleman, Elijah Dunn, Ty Galusky, Garret Holzapfel, Andrew Miko, Karson Reffner, Brody Roberts, Seth Shuey, Zack Slis, Garrett Starr, Ben Tomb, Josh Ulery, Gage Wheaton and Brook Williamson. Pitt-Johns- town products Devon Boyles, the 2023 co-Ken Horoho rookie player of the year, and Erik Rhodes, the 2023 AAABA Tournament co-MVP, have joined Cumming Motors in the Altoona league. The squad added David Kessler, Conner McTighe, Cayden Turner and Ty Walton.

Holzapfel is the lone award winner returning to the league in 2024 after he claimed the Bill Jenkins rookie pitcher honor. O’s Tyler Cote was the Dr. Robert Hartnett MVP and Denny Altimore batting title winner in 2023. Pete Vuckovich most valuable pitcher Rodney Shultz is not listed on Mainline Pharmacy’s roster.

The 2024 season begins Tuesday. Laurel Auto Group takes on Mainline Pharmacy at 5:30 p.m. at Central Cambria.

The doubleheader at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point includes O vs. Martella’s Pharmacy at 5:30 p.m. followed by O vs. The Hill Group at 7:45 p.m.

Martella’s Pharmacy advanced to the 2023 AAABA Tournament semifinals. It returns core players Jared Dowey, Nick Fleming, Hunter Smith and Mark Wechtenhiser. Ethan Janidlo, Mason Pfeil, Luke Raho and Ben Ryan join a talented squad.

“We feel like we have added depth on the mound and defensively,” Martella’s Pharmacy manager Kerry Pfeil said.

“We need to hit the ground running this year and avoid a slow start.”

Laurel Auto Group brings back Ryan Bushey, Cam Colwell, Luke Treloar and Brady Yard, among others. Keegan Carr, Ty Cupp, Joe Fiedor and Ethan Minerva headline new recruits.

“With the league looking to be even more competitive than it was in 2023, we are thrilled for our guys to have a chance to compete for a championship,” Laurel Auto Group manager Adam Polites said.

O returns Derek Hald, Branden Kanick, Anthony Maseto and Zach Myers. Kirk Bearjar, Jack Bracken, Larry Weaver and Connor Yoder are four of the top new players.

“I am extremely optimistic about the new season,” O manager Ken Ashbrook said.

“We have brought in a talented group of guys that have done really well for their college and high school teams. All of the high school signees have made postseason play. The new group along with the returning core will help us be competitive for the league title and a trip to the tournament.”

The Hill Group hopes to make a jump in its second season this summer. Wes Athey, Jace Irvin, Logan Short and Branden Yanity are four of its top returnees. Bryson Bubb, Colin Riorden, Elijah Thomas and Andrew Weaver are the top newcomers.

“The Hill Group accomplished many goals set in 2023 and is looking to build on that success,” The Hill Group manager Rusty Thomas said. “We were competitive in more games than most anticipated and beat very talented, well-established teams in the league.”