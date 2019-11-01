Even More CFB Bets you Need to Make in Week 10

Oregon heads into their Saturday night encounter with the USC Trojans with a clear edge in turnover differential while Syracuse's offensive line breathes a sigh of relief as they face a non-existent Boston College pass rush. We break down the odds for the lone NCAA game on Friday night as well as a trio of matchups on Saturday as we dive into the numbers to bring you the best bets and predictions in college football.

NO EARLY MERCY

The Navy Midshipmen are in great position to continue their lengthy unbeaten run Friday night as they face off against the host UConn Huskies. Navy comes in armed with the No. 1 rushing offense in the nation at more than 350 yards per game, and should feast on a Huskies run defense ranked outside the top 100 this season and coming off a last-place FBS finish a season ago. And Navy hasn't exactly eased into games this season; the Midshipmen own the No. 7 first-half scoring mark in the country against fellow FBS programs, having averaged 23.7 points prior to the break.

Navy looks like a New Year's 6 Bowl candidate, while UConn looks like it's already focused on 2020. We like the Midshipmen to put this one away early, making good on the first-half cover.

NO ORANGE CRUSH

Is this the week the Syracuse Orange's beleaguered offensive line gets some relief? Bettors will be curious to see as the Orange look to shake out of their offensive doldrums Saturday against visiting Boston College. Syracuse comes into this one having allowed an NCAA-high 42 sacks through the first eight games; only eight schools allowed 40+ sacks all of last season. But the Eagles are equally inept when it comes to getting to the quarterback, having compiled just eight sacks through eight games (sixth-fewest in the country). It's a big reason why Boston College allows nearly 300 passing yards per game.

With the BC passing game in tatters and Syracuse averaging 37.7 points over its previous three home games, we like the Orange to exert its superiority on offense and convert the cover.

THAT LITTLE EXTRA

The Illinois Fighting Illini have plenty working in their favor as they bring a two-game winning streak into Saturday's meeting with visiting Rutgers. And while they failed to cover the only other time they were favored by 20+ points since 2016, they should see a few extra possessions this weekend – and that should make the cover easier. Illinois has forced an incredible 19 turnovers on the season, second-most in the country, and its plus-9 turnover margin ranks sixth overall. Rutgers, on the other hand, has turned it over a staggering 15 times in eight games with a minus-9 turnover differential.

If those trends continue this weekend, the Illini will find themselves in prime position to put six points on the board via a fumble recovery or interception – so the defensive/special teams TD is worth a look here at +200.

TROJANS IN TROUBLE

There's another game featuring a potential turnover mismatch, and this one's taking place out West as the USC Trojans host the Oregon Ducks in a pivotal Pac-12 showdown Saturday night. The Ducks have gone without a turnover in five of their previous six games while boasting an impressive +11 turnover differential for the season (tied for third-best in FBS). The Trojans have been better at the turnover game in recent weeks but are still among the worst teams in the country with a minus-6 turnover margin. USC also has just three interceptions, while the Ducks have thrown only one pick all season.

The Trojans have been a formidable home opponent this season, but with oddsmakers calling for this game to be a close one, even one extra possession can make a huge difference. We're leaning toward Oregon to cover.

