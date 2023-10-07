Even if Mississippi State football is considering QB change, it may not matter after open week

STARKVILLE — As Mississippi State football quarterback Will Rogers was heading toward the locker room following an injury suffered in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s 41-28 win against Western Michigan, there wasn’t a sense of panic inside Davis Wade Stadium.

Sure, there wasn’t much emotion in general from a generous announced crowd of 47,158 gathered for an 11 a.m. kickoff. Maybe there was a touch of somberness as the Mississippi native, who is aiming to break the SEC career passing record this season, strolled off the field with evident pain in his left shoulder/arm.

But panic? The feeling that overcomes a stadium as the most important player comes off the field? The fear that hits fans as they watch their expectations plummet with the entrance of a backup quarterback?

There wasn’t much of that Saturday, and it’s likely because backup quarterback Mike Wright may have already been making a case to be the starter. That seemed like an unlikely reality entering the season, but as the year has progressed, it’s become a valid debate.

Wright’s increased playing time – highlighted by him leading multiple solo drives even before Rogers’ injury Saturday – suggests coach Zach Arnett and offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay agree. The Vanderbilt transfer deserves to play almost as much as Rogers.

“Every time his number has been called, he’s answered the call and he’s provided a spark for our offense,” Arnett said. “… It’s just what I said on Monday, right? He got a few more opportunities. It allows us to expand the package for him.”

There’s one problem to the quarterback conversation: It may not matter who is behind center for the Bulldogs (3-3, 0-3 SEC).

Regardless of who is playing in the second half of the season, they might not be able to do enough for Mississippi State to win even on their best day. Rogers experienced that when he threw for a career-high 487 yards in a 37-30 loss at South Carolina.

Any debates surrounding MSU’s offense become irrelevant with the way the defense has underperformed – which falls on Arnett as much as anything considering he was promoted from defensive coordinator.

Western Michigan (2-4, 1-1 MAC) collected 413 yards with most of those coming behind a third-string quarterback who threw three touchdowns. The Broncos scored 28 points after combining for 17 against their previous two Power Five opponents, Iowa and Syracuse. The one constant expected to carry Mississippi State through a coaching transition has failed through six games.

“Obviously, we’re not satisfied,” Arnett said. “Players aren’t satisfied. We’re going to utilize this bye week to really highlight the ways in which we need to improve because we’re facing a lot of really good teams in this second half.”

Injuries haven’t help, with numerous players on the two-deep depth chart having missed games or undergone season-ending surgeries. But with Arnett and defensive coordinator Matt Brock having been at MSU since 2020, they’ve had time to recruit and develop depth.

REPORT CARD: Mississippi State football grades vs. WMU as Zach Arnett's defense earns another F

Mississippi State lost four starters in the secondary last offseason. Those expected to slot in as replacements have underwhelmed. They’re also getting little help up front as MSU, even when healthy, doesn’t have a consistent pass rush threat.

Yet all these concerns, though surprising, aren’t new. Many of these questions existed in the offseason and have surfaced continuously since Week 1.

As Week 6 winds down, answers remain to be found. Arnett has an extra week to change that. Otherwise, a conference-heavy back half of the slate could get ugly for a team already projected to finish last in the SEC West.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Will Rogers or Mike Wrigh as Mississippi State football quarterback?