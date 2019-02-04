Even Mercedes-Benz roasted boring Super Bowl at its own stadium

Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots in Atlanta was incredibly boring throughout most of the game.

The matchup was incredibly slow, included minimal offense from both sides, had a rough halftime show, and didn’t have a touchdown scored until midway through the fourth quarter. It was bad.

Naturally, it elicited tons of jokes trolling the big game on social media.

Fans, celebrities and companies across the board got in on the action trolling the Super Bowl on Sunday. Even Mercedes-Benz — which owns the naming rights to the stadium in Atlanta that hosted the game — was bored with the action.

Even Mercedes-Benz, which owns the naming rights to the stadium that hosted the game, trolled the boring Super Bowl on Sunday. (Rich Graessle/Getty Images)

“If the game weren’t in my stadium, I would have driven away by now,” the company hilariously tweeted, including a short video of one of its cars in front of a television.

(Twitter/Mercedes-Benz)

The company later deleted the tweet, but the joke is still valid.

Good work, Mercedes-Benz. Next time, perhaps you can organize a more entertaining game.

