Even with a loss in Bedlam, Sooners remain in Top 15 of newest AP Poll

With their rare defeat in Bedlam, the Sooners slide out of the top ten of the Associated Press’ Top 25 poll. However, due to the opponent and the chaos in the rest of the college football world, the Sooners only fell three spots from 10th to 13th in the latest poll.

The Georgia Bulldogs are ranked number one and are a win away from an SEC Championship and the number one seed in the College Football Playoff. Michigan leaps from sixth to second, following a thorough beating of hated foes Ohio State in the Big House. Cincinnati and Alabama round out the first four.

Oklahoma State makes the leap from seventh to fifth after beating the Sooners in Bedlam, while Notre Dame falls to sixth, followed by the Buckeyes at seventh. Ole Miss, Baylor, and Oregon round out the Top 10.

Also in front of the Sooners outside the top 10 are Michigan State and BYU. The Sooners likely didn’t envision themselves as a two-loss 13th ranked team heading into conference championship weekend when the season started. Still, two losses to the two toughest teams on their schedule validated what people in the media said all year about this team as they struggled to beat Power Five teams with any real conviction.

With no immediate games on their schedule, the Sooner players will get to rest up while the coaches should immediately turn their sights to the recruiting trail to close out this 2022 class as best as possible. Bowl invites will start to be announced on December 5th, the same day the four teams participating in the College Football Playoff will be announced.

