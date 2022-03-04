Even legendary shock rocker Alice Cooper wants to know if Aaron Rodgers will stay with the Packers, and he has his own theory

Alice Cooper, shown onstage at the Resch Center in 2014, will be shocking and rocking March 31 at Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton.

When it comes to the uncertainty swirling around Aaron Rodgers’ future in Green Bay, even the Godfather of Shock Rock has questions.

During a phone interview Tuesday, Alice Cooper got right to it before talk turned to the extraordinary 50-year career that earned him induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2011.

“Hey, tell me something, you’re from Wisconsin. Is Rodgers going to stay with the Green Bay Packers?” he asked, calling from his home in Arizona. “Does anybody know?”

Talk about your million-dollar questions and your “Billion Dollar Babies" all at once.

Nobody knows, maybe not even Rodgers himself, if it’s “school’s out forever!” (retirement) or “He’s Back” (with the Packers next season) or it’s a “Welcome to My Nightmare” scenario (and he plays for another team). But like most everyone else who follows sports and, you know, tours the world with guillotines and electric chairs, Cooper has his own theory.

“I think he’s going to go to Denver, and I think (Baker) Mayfield is going to come to Green Bay. That’s my prediction,” Cooper said. “Mayfield’s a great quarterback. He would be very good for that team.”

Cooper knows a little something about the Cleveland Browns quarterback. The two play neighbors in a commercial for Progressive’s ongoing “At Home With Baker Mayfield” campaign, which features Mayfield and his wife, Emily, living inside FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Browns. Cooper shows up next door, where he lives at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“That was so much fun to do,” Cooper said.

The legendary rocker is from Detroit and a diehard Lions fan — something Mayfield learned about him when they filmed the commercial last summer.

“Just an amazing person. Truly, not what I was expecting," Mayfield told the Detroit Free Press. "He's a Detroit fan, which ... I didn't know. But if you're born there, you've got to be a Lions fan.”

Cooper talked with the Green Bay Press-Gazette this week in advance of his March 31 concert with Buckcherry at Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton. Look for that full interview later in March ... when Cooper and the rest of the world may or may not know Rodgers’ plans.

