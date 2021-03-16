Even LeBron James has taken notice of Bill Belichick’s wild spending spree

Bill Belichick and the rest of the Patriots’ front office have taken full advantage of the first two days of the legal tampering period before the official start of the league year on Wednesday.

New England has agreed to terms with tight end Jonnu Smith, nose tackle Davon Godchaux, pass-rusher Matthew Judon, defensive back Jalen Mills, defensive tackle Henry Anderson, and tight end Hunter Henry in less than 24 hours. According to the Athletic’s Jeff Howe, the Patriots have spent $273 million in that span.

These moves have caught the eyes of fans everyone including one of the most prolific athletes of all-time in LeBron James.

Coach Belichick like y’all got me all the way F’d up!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 16, 2021

The man affectionately nicknamed “The King” is a known sports junkie, and he’s feeling just what everybody else is feeling watching Belichick go and try to rebuild his team into a Super Bowl contender.

These moves are all expected to become official after the league year starts Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. ET, so fans will just have to wait a little longer to start celebrating.