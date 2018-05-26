Even LeBron James' kids don't understand how he keeps 'hitting crazy shots'

LeBron James’ kids asked him after his near-triple-double in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday night how he keeps “hitting crazy shots.” (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

LeBron James dropped 46 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists on Friday night while leading Cleveland to a 109-99 win over the Boston Celtics in a critical Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals, marking his seventh 40-point game of the 2018 postseason.

It was perhaps this shot — a step-back 3-pointer over Boston’s Jayson Tatum late in the fourth quarter as the shot clock expired — that sealed the deal, and reminded everyone not only that he was in complete control of the game, but that he’s still playing some of the best basketball of his career.

The Internet went nuts watching James dominate Friday night, especially after that huge deep bucket — calling him the GOAT, the king and, of course, re-igniting the never-ending LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan debate.

But as it turns out, even James’ family is blown away with how he’s been playing this postseason.

While walking through the tunnel of Quicken Loans Arena to the locker room after the game, James stopped to talk with his sons. The first thing Bryce Maximus James said to his dad is the question on everyone’s minds.

“How do you keep hitting all these crazy shots?” Bryce asked

“I just got it like that, you know what I’m saying?” James replied, smiling. “You don’t like that? You don’t like that?”

Bryce didn’t seem satisfied with the answer — and understandably so. It’s the question the entire basketball world wants to know the answer to, after all.

But hey, it was worth a shot. Keep trying, Bryce, and please let us know if you figure it out.

