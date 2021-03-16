Even LeBron James couldn't resist a joke about Patriots' free agent spending spree

Even LeBron James couldn't resist a joke about Patriots' free agent spending originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are spending massive amounts of money to acquire several of the top NFL free agents on the market, and this activity has spurred reaction from all over the sports world.

Patriots players, including quarterback Cam Newton, have reacted on various social media platforms, and they seem pretty excited about the roster transformation underway in Foxboro.

Even LeBron James of the NBA's defending champion Los Angeles Lakers is reacting to the Patriots loading up in free agency. James posted the following tweet Tuesday morning:

Coach Belichick like y’all got me all the way F’d up!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 16, 2021

You can bet there's a lot of mutual respect between James and Belichick -- two of the most talented and successful people in their respective positions.

When the Lakers played the Boston Celtics at TD Garden in 2019, James and Belichick had a short embrace after L.A.'s dramatic win.

LeBron x Belichick. That’s a lot of rings 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ml01XGD04X — ESPN (@espn) February 8, 2019

Belichick has been hard at work over the last few days reshaping a roster that led to a disappointing 7-9 season in 2020. Plenty of improvements still need to be made, but the progress so far should be encouraging for Patriots fans.