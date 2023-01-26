Even Justin Simmons thinks Cris Collinsworth praises Patrick Mahomes too much

Jon Heath
·3 min read

Patrick Mahomes is one of the best — or perhaps the best — quarterback in the NFL. Everyone knows that.

Not everyone likes to be reminded about it.

Some fans have grown tired of how much Sunday Night Football commentator Cris Collinsworth gushes with praise for Mahomes every time the Kansas City Chiefs have a game on NBC.

During the divisional round of the playoffs, Collinsworth suggested one of Trevor Lawrence’s incomplete passes was overthrown (Twitter disagreed). In the same game, Collinsworth said Mahomes’ near-fumble on an incomplete pass was “a heck of a play.”

Fans on Twitter called out Collinsworth for his apparent favoritism, and even Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons chimed in:

Collinsworth seems to believe Mahomes can do no wrong. At least that’s what some fans on Twitter have suggested.

Fortunately for football fans, the Super Bowl is on Fox this year. So if the Chiefs win the AFC title game (on CBS) and advance to the Super Bowl (on Fox), Collinsworth won’t be in the broadcast booth.

