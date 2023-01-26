Even Justin Simmons thinks Cris Collinsworth praises Patrick Mahomes too much

Patrick Mahomes is one of the best — or perhaps the best — quarterback in the NFL. Everyone knows that.

Not everyone likes to be reminded about it.

Some fans have grown tired of how much Sunday Night Football commentator Cris Collinsworth gushes with praise for Mahomes every time the Kansas City Chiefs have a game on NBC.

During the divisional round of the playoffs, Collinsworth suggested one of Trevor Lawrence’s incomplete passes was overthrown (Twitter disagreed). In the same game, Collinsworth said Mahomes’ near-fumble on an incomplete pass was “a heck of a play.”

Fans on Twitter called out Collinsworth for his apparent favoritism, and even Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons chimed in:

LOL — Justin Simmons (@jsimms1119) January 22, 2023

Collinsworth seems to believe Mahomes can do no wrong. At least that’s what some fans on Twitter have suggested.

Here's the Collinsworth's audio. Lawrence hit Kirk perfectly in the hands. Meanwhile, earlier in the game when Mahomes threw a pass straight to the ground for an incompletion, Collinsworth said: "What a great play by Mahomes:"pic.twitter.com/shuvPKIuSC — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 21, 2023

Cris Collinsworth’s wife asked for a divorce when he got home from calling the Chief’s game! It’s one thing to cheat but to cheat on national TV with the world watching is inexcusable! She said Pat Mahomes you can have him! “I’M Done!” 🤷🏾‍♂️🤣😀😂😁 — Ray Crockett (@SlickPickSix39) January 22, 2023

Another odd one from Collinsworth. Lawrence makes a nice improvised play to Hasty for a 1st down. Mahomes isn't even in the game anymore. Instead of crediting Lawrence for a good play. Collinsworth: "We've seen a few TD out of King Patrick like that."pic.twitter.com/1qQg4ObLmY — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 21, 2023

Cris Collinsworth when Patrick Mahomes throws a pass directly into the ground pic.twitter.com/HaJw7bVvzw — Seton Hall/Xavier/Georgetown/Butler Student (@sacketology) January 21, 2023

Collinsworth when Lawrence throws a 50 yard dime “It was overthrown” Collinsworth when Mahomes accidentally almost fumbles a pass “What a heck of a play” — Bryce 🎸 (@HamlerMileHigh) January 21, 2023

Cris Collinsworth calls Patrick Mahomes’ incomplete pass/ball slipping out of his hand an “incredible play.” pic.twitter.com/N6Nlsy8fnG — Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) January 21, 2023

Patrick Mahomes has the ball slip out of his hand for an incompletion. Chris Collinsworth: “That was a heck of a play by Mahomes.”#JAXvsKC pic.twitter.com/DHirveoe0k — Chris Sadeghi (@chrissadeghi) January 21, 2023

Collinsworth shouldn’t be allowed to be at games where Patrick Mahomes plays — Sofía Ramírez (@Sofia_RamirezG) January 21, 2023

*Mahomes loses the ball* Collinsworth: "That was a heck of a play by Mahomes" You cannot make this stuff up pic.twitter.com/d6sbngDr2U — Nathan Marzion (@nathanmarzion) January 21, 2023

“That was a heck of a play by Mahomes” says Collinsworth after he literally threw the ball into the ground — Paul Ross (@RealPaulRoss) January 21, 2023

That was too easy. Also has there ever been an announcer that has loved a player as much as Collinsworth does Mahomes? Mahomes is legit. But Collingsworth gushing about him like he’s Willis Reed for the Knicks. It is impressive. It is not historic. #Denver7 — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) January 22, 2023

Fortunately for football fans, the Super Bowl is on Fox this year. So if the Chiefs win the AFC title game (on CBS) and advance to the Super Bowl (on Fox), Collinsworth won’t be in the broadcast booth.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire