Even if Josh Gordon is reinstated, don't expect Redskins to make a play for him

Josh Gordon, who's been suspended six times by the NFL since 2013, is applying for his reinstatement into the league, according to an NFL Network report. The receiver has been serving an indefinite suspension since last December for violating policies on performance-enhancers and substances of abuse.

While Redskins fans may read that and be tempted to think about Gordon perhaps donning Burgundy and Gold should he be allowed to play again, they shouldn't waste their time.

Last week, Ron Rivera was asked about adding Antonio Brown to the team's current group of wideouts. And while his answer was specifically catered to Brown, his reasoning would apply to any conversation about Gordon, too.

"If you bring in a veteran right now, you're going to stunt the growth of somebody young," Rivera said during a Zoom call with reporters. "We've got some young guys at wide receiver that have shown potential over the last season and now into the offseason. We haven't really had the chance to watch them."

Gordon, like Brown, could get in the way of the development of Terry McLaurin, Steven Sims, Kelvin Harmon and Antonio Gandy-Golden. Rivera is very committed to seeing those players and figuring out whom he should move forward with, and the 29-year-old Gordon would inevitably take away snaps from that crew.

Could Gordon still help an offense in 2020? Sure, there's probably a role for him somewhere. But that somewhere won't be Washington.

Hopefully, he can get right and finally correct the course of his career if the NFL does end up reinstating him. But in the end, don't expect the Redskins to be the next stop on his path.

