Even Jeremy Pruitt told NCAA that Tennessee football shouldn't get a bowl ban

Everybody who came before the NCAA this spring at Tennessee’s infractions hearing thought the Vols shouldn’t get a postseason ban.

Even fired coach Jeremy Pruitt.

Sources with direct knowledge of the closed-door hearing proceedings held in April said Pruitt told the NCAA Committee on Infractions that it shouldn’t punish UT players in that way. The sources spoke to Knox News about the case on condition of anonymity.

Pruitt agreed with UT, citing the new NCAA constitution, that innocent players shouldn’t be punished for violations committed by former coaches and players.

He didn’t admit to committing the most serious violations the NCAA ultimately found he committed. But he advocated for UT players, including the vast majority who never played for him, by dismissing the point of a postseason ban.

In the end, the infractions committee agreed with Pruitt on a bowl ban. The panel gave UT five years of probation, a fine of more than $8 million and restrictions on recruiting and scholarships. But no bowl ban, the most feared of the penalties the football program faced.

Pruitt received a six-year show-cause penalty. Seven of his former UT assistants and recruiting staffers also got multiyear show-cause orders.

A show-cause penalty means a university cannot hire a coach or recruiter without being subjected to penalties during the length of the ban unless the NCAA signs off. Pruitt's show-cause is an effective ban. It includes a 100% suspension for the first year of employment should an NCAA school hire in him in any athletics position.

Jeremy Pruitt

Pruitt balanced arguments about himself and UT

Officially, Pruitt was silent on the issue of a postseason ban, according to documents obtained by Knox News through an open records request.

In his response to the NCAA's notice of allegations, Pruitt’s lawyer argued against 17 of the 18 highest-level violations in the case. When it came to the allegation against UT, that it failed to monitor the football program, he didn’t weigh in.

“As Allegation No. 18 does not involve Pruitt, he has no formal position on the allegation,” Pruitt’s lawyer wrote in November 2022. “Pruitt will defer to the committee as to whether the multiple violations by multiple other staff members affecting 10-plus student-athletes over multiple years is best characterized as a failure to monitor or a lack of institutional control.”

That makes sense. There was no reason for Pruitt to tread into an argument that didn’t directly involve him. He faced enough trouble in the majority of the case. Pruitt offered to self-impose a one-year show-cause for his part in the violations, which the NCAA denied.

But sources said Pruitt, throughout the investigation, told NCAA officials that he didn’t believe a postseason ban would be fair to UT players.

The last instance was at the hearing in April, when the committee heard final arguments on violations and potential penalties. It was one of the only areas where Pruitt and UT agreed.

Exclusive coverage: Tennessee, Jeremy Pruitt learn NCAA penalties

Why did Pruitt advocate for Tennessee?

Pruitt, his coaches and staff were either fired for cause or not retained. And the violations almost exclusively involved players no longer in the program.

In the hearing held in Cincinnati, UT Chancellor Donde Plowman told the infractions committee that the "overwhelming majority of impermissible benefits” involved recruits who never enrolled at UT and players who transferred to other schools and continued to play, including bowl games, with no penalties.

She pointed out that UT’s 2023 roster consisted of 122 players, including 91 who enrolled after Pruitt was fired. Eight players on the 2023 roster who remained from the Pruitt era and came under scrutiny in the investigation were cleared by the NCAA of any intentional wrongdoing.

Plowman’s remarks to the committee were shared in an internal email and obtained by Knox News through an open records request.

Pruitt’s bowl erased, but Vols can keep playing

While Pruitt was advocating for UT to not get a postseason ban, he was well aware that his bowl win likely would be erased from the Vols record book.

As part of the probation, UT must vacate all 11 wins from Pruitt’s 2019 and 2020 seasons, including the Vols 23-22 victory over Indiana in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl.

Pruitt had coached in 13 bowl games and won five national championships as an assistant at Alabama, Florida State and Georgia. But the Gator Bowl was his lone postseason appearance and win as a head coach.

UT, meanwhile, bounced back under Heupel and made back-to-back bowl appearances. In 2021, the Vols had a 7-6 record and lost to Purdue in the Music City Bowl. In 2022, they went 11-2 and beat Clemson in the Orange Bowl to cap their best season in more than 20 years.

