Even on injured reserve, Tim Patrick remains a leader for Broncos
Tim Patrick is set to miss the entire 2023 season on injured reserve with a torn Achilles, but he certainly hasn’t tuned out from the team’s season.
While the Denver Broncos were trailing the Chicago Bears 28-7 on Sunday, Patrick was motivating quarterback Russell Wilson on the sideline. Denver went on to launch a 31-28 comeback win.
“Tim Patrick and I were talking and he kept looking at me and we just said, ‘Hey, gave us too much time,'” Wilson recalled after the game. “That was the quarter, third mid-third quarter, fourth quarter. He’s a guy that’s been one of our leaders. Obviously down and hurt, but having that connection and him speaking to me, just a great belief.”
Patrick, who changed his jersey number while on IR, restructured his contract before the season started to give the Broncos more salary cap space. The 29-year-old veteran is a leader and team-first player. There’s no guarantee that Patrick will be brought back in 2024, but the receiver is still making an impact in 2023 even while he’s out injured.