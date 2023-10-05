Even on injured reserve, Tim Patrick remains a leader for Broncos

Tim Patrick is set to miss the entire 2023 season on injured reserve with a torn Achilles, but he certainly hasn’t tuned out from the team’s season.

While the Denver Broncos were trailing the Chicago Bears 28-7 on Sunday, Patrick was motivating quarterback Russell Wilson on the sideline. Denver went on to launch a 31-28 comeback win.

“Tim Patrick and I were talking and he kept looking at me and we just said, ‘Hey, gave us too much time,'” Wilson recalled after the game. “That was the quarter, third mid-third quarter, fourth quarter. He’s a guy that’s been one of our leaders. Obviously down and hurt, but having that connection and him speaking to me, just a great belief.”

Patrick, who changed his jersey number while on IR, restructured his contract before the season started to give the Broncos more salary cap space. The 29-year-old veteran is a leader and team-first player. There’s no guarantee that Patrick will be brought back in 2024, but the receiver is still making an impact in 2023 even while he’s out injured.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire