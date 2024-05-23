Even with injured finger, Diana Vargas hits big two-run homer for West Aurora. ‘I wasn’t looking. I was just running.’

Get a grip on it.

West Aurora senior Diana Vargas did just that Wednesday afternoon, and it helped the Blackhawks and her teammates move on in the postseason after playing a strong game.

Vargas, who had settled in at third base earlier in the season, has been utilized at designated player as a jammed finger she sustained on her throwing hand goes through the healing process.

“I hurt it in warm-ups taking a throw from the outfield,” Vargas said. “I was a cut to home. We were trying to hurry up and I turned too fast, and the ball wasn’t in my glove yet.

“I couldn’t play (the field) as much, but it’s getting better.”

Better than good, Vargas still did her part during an 8-3 victory over the eighth-seeded host Mustangs in a Class 4A Metea Valley Regional semifinal game in Aurora.

Vargas lined a single to left-center to start a four-run rally in the fourth inning and build a 6-0 lead for ninth-seeded West Aurora (14-16), which plays at 2 p.m. Saturday for the regional title against top-seeded Wheaton North (26-6).

In the fifth inning, Vargas then delivered the clincher by hitting a two-run homer that hugged the third base line and sliced through gusting winds blowing straight out to right field.

“She’s got a nice, line-drive swing,” said West Aurora coach Randy Hayslett, who encouraged Vargas during a long at-bat against junior pitcher Charlie Benesh.

“I wanted to make sure they got their pitch and weren’t fooled. We knew she was going to keep the ball outside for the most part, but I think (Benesh) missed middle-in on that one.”

Vargas helped key a 14-hit attack that included a two-run double from senior first baseman Ionicca Rivera and two-run single from senior catcher Mackenzie Fraus. Shortstop Sara Tarr, center fielder Mia Malczyk and pitcher Katelyn Serafin, all seniors, each had two hits.

Senior shortstop Genevieve Gonzales hit a two-run homer and senior second baseman Riley O’Neill added a sacrifice fly to account for the scoring to pace Metea Valley (16-13).

“It changes your strategy because the ball can be hit further because of the wind,” said Serafin, who struck out seven while allowing six hits and a walk. “If you get the ball up in the air, it’s going to travel more.

“I believe in myself. Try to get it on the outside corner and make them chase. I know the ball is going to be hit pretty far if they do get contact, but I believe in my defense.”

Hayslett thought Vargas had her first home run of the season when the ball jumped off her bat.

“I could tell it was up there and it may be gone,” he said. “It seems to carry here, regardless. I think the wind may have helped a bit to keep it fair, but she might have had it anyway.”

Vargas wasn’t sure but didn’t gawk.

“I did see it was going to be really close to the pole,” she said. “It felt pretty good off the bat and I thought it might be close, but then I wasn’t looking. I was just running.”

Sure enough, Vargas slowed down to a home-run trot.

Serafin, who has three players from Wheaton North on her travel team, knows the challenge she faces Saturday.

“They’re a good hitting team,” Serafin said. “They have three who can all hit it out and have multiple home runs from each girl.”

Wheaton North is led by Reagan Crosthwaite with 16 home runs. Erin Metz and Monica Kading each have eight. Metz (15-5) sports a 1.75 ERA with 207 strikeouts in 136 1/3 innings.

According to Hayslett, Metz has a nasty riseball.

“We have to have an A-plus game,” he said. “We’re swinging the bats pretty well, but you need to hold them. I don’t know if we can score more than two or three — a 2-1, 3-2 win would be fine.”