Even at home, Buffs are underdogs against Oregon State

Being a nearly two-score underdog at home isn’t great, but that’s exactly how the Buffs are perceived against the 5-3 Oregon State Beavers. As of Thursday afternoon, OSU is favored by 11.5 points on the Tipico Sportsbook.

This isn’t completely surprising as the Buffs’ struggles have been well documented and OSU continues to be an up-and-coming team in the Pac-12. The Beavers, however, are coming off a 39-25 loss to a Cal team they probably should’ve beaten. As for the Buffs, they enter Saturday on a two-game losing streak but looked stronger offensively last week at Oregon.

If you’re looking to bet the Over/Under, Tipico has the line set at 54.5 combined points. I’m still not entirely confident the Buffs’ offense can put up enough points to bet the Over here, but the Beavers have given up the most yards per game in the Pac-12.

The line for total Colorado points scored sits at 20.5 while OSU is at 33.5. Despite the Buffs averaging under 17 points a game, their line admits some optimism following a strong offensive showing at Oregon. Aided by running back B.J. Baylor, the Beavers have averaged the second-most points in the Pac-12 at 33.9.

Another reason the Buffs aren’t favored on Saturday is likely because they haven’t played particularly well at home. Besides beating Northern Colorado and winless Arizona handily, the Buffs were shut out against Minnesota and lost to USC. But, Oregon State has struggled on the road with losses at Purdue, Washington State and California. Something has to give on Saturday.

All Betting Lines are Courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

Visit our free to play game lobby at Daily Ticket, Powered by Tipico Sportsbook