Even after free agent flurry Washington still Top 10 in cap space

The Washington Football Team made significant free agent moves this month, bringing in presumed starters in Ryan Fitzpatrick, Curtis Samuel, William Jackson III and Adam Humphries.

Here's the thing: Washington still has the cap space to bring more players in.

Ron Rivera's team ranks 10th in the league now with a little less than $18 million in cap space remaining. According to OvertheCap.com, Washington has about $15 million in effective cap space remaining, a metric that represents the maximum cap space a team will have when it signs at least 51 players to its roster for that season.

Whatever metric you prefer, Washington can make more moves this offseason.

The decreased salary cap has left plenty of veteran free agents still looking for deals even as free agency stretches into its second, and maybe third, wave over the next few weeks.

And yes, Washington needs to allocate money to sign their upcoming draft picks, but with the salary cap squeeze creating many one-year contract opportunities, there are legit players Washington could add.

Like who?

Tre Boston is a safety that played for Rivera in Carolina and can play true centerfield. He's available.

Alejandro Villanueva could step in and start at left tackle tomorrow for Washington. He's available.

K.J. Wright logged 86 tackles, two sacks, and started 16 games at linebacker for Seattle last season. He's available.

Washington will need depth at pass rusher too, with Ryan Anderson off to New York and Ryan Kerrigan making free-agent visits with other teams. Could a vet like Melvin Ingram or Justin Houston fill that void? Maybe.

There are more moves to be made, and fortunately for Washington, there's still money to make the moves.