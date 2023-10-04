Even with all the new faces, could Jalen Graham be Arkansas’ X-factor?

One of the most common complaints casual Arkansas basketball fans had last year was about how much playing time Jalen Graham had.

The 6-foot-10 forward, entering his second season with the Razorbacks after transferring from Arizona State, would explode offensively in one game, then barely get off the bench in five of the next six. To the average fan, it made little sense.

Those paying attention to both ends of the floor and those who listened to coach Eric Musselman’s press conferences knew. Graham was not exactly known for his work ethic. His defense was poor and his rebounding was a regular mark of negative note by his coach.

Based off the offseason, those habits have changed for the better, Musselman said.

“Jalen Graham’s practice habits are dramatically different than last year. Dramatically,” Musselman said. “He’s done an incredible job of understanding expectations and then following through on his part.”

Graham averaged 5.4 points and 2.3 rebounds in 9.4 minutes over 31 games last season. Against Florida on February 18, he scored 26 points in 27 minutes on 12 of 15 shooting. The next game, he scored eight in 18 minutes then he played just 33 minutes over the next seven games.

Given the six players expected in Arkansas’ rotation from the transfer portal, if Graham wanted to increase his minutes, he knew he had to have better habits and a better attitude.

He thinks he has developed.

“I want to be one of the guys who contributes to a March run more than I did last year,” Graham said. “Watching from the sideline wasn’t good for me. That’s not who I am. I want to help us win a lot of games.”

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire