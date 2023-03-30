Even with Evan Brown, Seahawks need more depth on offensive line

The Seattle Seahawks had been in need of a center since last year’s starter Austin Blythe announced his retirement this offseason. Fortunately for Seattle, the Seahawks were able to acquire center/guard Evan Brown during the first week of free agency.

“I think it was a really good signing for us,” coach Pete Carroll said this week in Arizona. “It was very strategic in that we wanted to see if we could find a guy that’s been doing some playing, that’s got some background and really good communication skills, because of what we got from Austin last year.

“And so Evan is the guy that we think is going to be able to carry that on – he’s got a battle with our guys that we have.”

Brown originally entered the league with the Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He then had stints with the Dolphins and Browns before playing the last two seasons in Detroit. He adds depth and the flexibility to play both center and guard.

“The position of the offensive line I think is very secure right now,” Carroll continued. “It’s not as deep as we need it to be, but it is very solidly situated. We’ll have as much continuity, save losing the center, but if we can get that transition to fit well with the guards, really counting on Phil (Haynes) to do a big job for us. (Damien Lewis) and the tackles, they’re going to grow enormously, probably as much as anybody in our program.

“So it feels very connected and so I’m really looking forward to it.”

