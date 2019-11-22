Even in a down year, experts agree Bears should dominate Giants in Week 12

The Chicago Bears aren't having a good year. But it could always be worse; just ask the New York Giants.

Chicago (4-6) welcomes the lowly G-Men (2-8) to Soldier Field on Sunday win what used to be a classic NFC slugfest between two of the NFL's most historic franchises. Sadly, in 2019, it's a game between two clubs that still haven't figured out how to get back on the winning track.

Unlike the Giants, the Bears weren't supposed to be here. They were supposed to be jockeying for home-field advantage throughout the playoffs and were expected to have a borderline historic defense and a third-year breakout quarterback who would make 2019 a truly special year.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It just wasn't meant to be.

But despite how big of a disappointment the season's been for Chicago, there's still enough confidence in Trubisky to bring home the win over rookie quarterback Daniel Jones and Big Blue. Trubisky, who began the week in doubt because of a hip pointer that forced him out of Week 11's loss to the Rams, needs a strong finish in order to keep his gig in 2020. If the experts are right, that strong finish starts on Sunday.

The Bears are an overwhelmingly popular pick this week - 88 percent of experts polled picked Chicago to win. It makes sense, too. The Bears do still have elite talent on defense, and while Jones has done some nice things for the Giants in his first season as a pro, he hasn't had to stare down the barrel of a pass-rush led by Khalil Mack. That, alone, should force him off his game.

Story continues

Look, if the Bears don't come away with a victory, the problems run even deeper than anyone could've imagined. It's one thing to lose to the Rams; Los Angeles, on paper, is still a good team. But if Matt Nagy can't get this team ready to beat the Giants, then questions about sweeping changes beyond just the quarterback must be raised.

For the sake of the immediate future of this team, let's hope the experts are right.

Even in a down year, experts agree Bears should dominate Giants in Week 12 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago