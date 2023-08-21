Even with De'Von Achane week to week, Dolphins' running game shows spark

De’Von Achane is week to week and on the mend.

So too is the Dolphins’ running game.

Achane, the Dolphins’ third-round draft pick this year, injured a shoulder last weekend when a defensive lineman fell on him and was later seen on a cart. But coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that he does not expect Achane to be out long enough to affect him for the season-opener Sept. 10 at the Los Angeles Chargers.

“I think that far out, I'm not really worried about it being an issue,” McDaniel said. “I'm more worried about how he's going to look at the end of this week and the beginning of next.”

Even without Achane for most of the game against Houston, the Dolphins ran 38 times for 205 yards, a 5.4 average. That’s more rushing attempts and yards than the Dolphins had in any game last year.

“I think that we are starting to exhibit some of the stuff that I really hoped we would this offseason,” McDaniel said.

Salvon Ahmed led the way with 12 carries for 99 yards, an 8.3 average helped by a 65-yard run. Chris Brooks added 47 yards on 11 carries and Raheem Mostert six for 30 yards. Achane also had six carries, for 27 yards.

More: ‘Vanilla' no more, Skylar Thompson having another strong preseason for Dolphins

Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) is tackled by Houston Texans linebacker Neville Hewitt (57) and safety M.J. Stewart (29).

This was accomplished without starting linemen Terron Armstead and Connor Williams or fullback Alec Ingold.

“It's kind of really close to where I was hoping we'd be to this point,” McDaniel said. “What does that mean? It means you're in the process where you'd like to be, but it's not where you want to go.”

A word of caution: Houston was last in the NFL against the run in 2022, giving up 170.2 yards per game. The Texans also ranked 29th in yards allowed per rush (5.1).

So read into all this what you will. What McDaniel reads into it is this: He admits his wide zone system isn’t the easiest to master, especially for linemen.

“You don’t just get to where you want in a week, a month, sometimes a season,” McDaniel said. “And a lot of times it takes a couple years of development of a whole group to get it to where you want. I think our starting group really took a step forward from from that game.”

McDaniel was pleased with the tight ends blocking for the backs in the absence of Ingold. Tyler Kroft and Durham Smythe threw key blocks to enable Mostert to score the first touchdown of the game, from 2 yards out.

“There were some cool things,” McDaniel said. “That position is really at the point of attack a lot of times in what we do in the run game, and I thought the tight ends utilized the opportunity to do some things from tight end positions. We had them in the backfield at fullback sometimes, and it was something that that group wouldn't have been able to do three weeks ago, I don’t think, in its entirety. So therein lies a success by itself.”

McDaniel said Ingold and Myles Gaskin are close to returning from ailments. Competition for running back jobs is intense not only because the Dolphins brought back the group from 2022, but added Achane. And now Brooks, an undrafted rookie from BYU, is showing flashes, which could land him on the practice squad after cut-down day Aug. 29.

Mike White enters concussion protocol

Mike White, who is competing with Skylar Thompson to back up Tua Tagovailoa, was pulled from the Texans game because staffers noticed “irregularities” on the sideline, McDaniel said. White is in concussion protocol.

Thompson also took a hard hit and was checked but returned to the game.

Ironically, the one quarterback who was fine: Tagovailoa, whose health is always at the forefront.

The Dolphins plan to re-sign quarterback James Blackman, an undrafted free agent signed in May but released Aug. 7.

McDaniel said tight end Eric Saubert and offensive linemen Robert Jones were having an “excellent” camps before suffering injuries against the Texans. He said both could be out more than 1-2 weeks, with Jones expected to take longer than Saubert.

It appears that guard Liam Eichenberg might practice this week after coaches were “protecting him from himself” by holding him out last week, McDaniel said.

Christian Wilkins' inactivity isn’t a concern

McDaniel isn't sweating the “hold in” by defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, who is in camp to avoid getting fined but holding himself out of team activities in hopes of getting a contract extension. McDaniel said he concerns himself with players who are practicing.

“I will say he’s been absolutely demolishing individual work,” McDaniel said.

Dolphins reporter Hal Habib can be reached at hhabib@pbpost.com. Follow him on social media @gunnerhal.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Dolphins' Mike McDaniel has update on De'Von Achane, state of run game