Even after their bye, Dolphins' offense still leads the NFL in points and yards

It's a measure of how dominant the Dolphins' offense has been this season that even after having their bye this week, they lead the NFL in both total points scored and total yards gained — despite having played only nine games, while a third of the league has played 10 games.

The Dolphins have scored 285 points this season, 15 more than the second-place Ravens, and gained 3,918 yards, 260 more than the second-place Lions.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leads the NFL with 19 touchdown passes, ahead of every other quarterback including the ones who have played 10 games, and Tyreek Hill leads the NFL with 1,076 receiving yards, ahead of every other receiver including the ones who have played 10 games.

As a team, the Dolphins have a shot at one of the NFL's most significant offensive records, for yards gained in a season. Miami is on pace to finish this season with 7,401 yards, just short of the record of 7,474 set by New Orleans in 2011. This Dolphins offense has a chance to be remembered among the best ever.