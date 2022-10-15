Even Bills QB Josh Allen has issue with recent roughing the passer calls (video)

The NFL has had a bit of an issue with roughing the passer penalties being called.

In Week 5, there were a few in other games around the league that had questionable roughing the passer penalties happen. Outrage has come about because drives were extended and games were lost.

According to ESPN, the NFL is going to look at the situation and see if something can be changed down the road. But even Bills quarterback Josh Allen openly admits something needs to give.

Allen knows he’s not a fan of getting hit. Who is?

But he also said on the Kyle Brandt’s Basement podcast that he’s a football player in his heart. Because of that, he can’t help but want something to be fixed for the better.

Check out the KBB clip below for Allen’s full thoughts:

"There needs to be something done." – @JoshAllenQB on the recent roughing the passer penalties. pic.twitter.com/hq3cFc8ajX — Kyle Brandt’s Basement (@KBBasement) October 11, 2022

Related

Steelers' Mike Tomlin uses tough words to describe loss to Bills (video) Bills' Stefon Diggs breaks down successes vs. Steelers coverage Bills rookies Khalil Shakir, James Cook score first NFL TDs: 'Just took off'

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire