Even with better effort by Hogs, social media fans still disappointed

Some fans on social media were at least willing to give the Arkansas basketball team some credit for its effort in the 63-57 loss to Kentucky on Saturday, but the majority of the fanbase seems to have already checked out early.

A lot of the chatter on X had to do with the gambling line, which was Kentucky by 6½ points. The Wildcats appeared to have covered that spread until a late foul and free throw by the Razorbacks quickly swayed it the other way.

The energy in Bud Walton Arena was lively from the tip, as the Hogs took slight advantage of Kentucky’s horrid offensive start. The Wildcats made just one of their first 16 shots and had posted just four points, with just over nine minutes remaining in the half.

Although Arkansas held a two-point advantage at the intermission, the Hogs reverted back to their sloppy play down the stretch, committing seven turnovers in the final 13 minutes. The six-point loss could be viewed with a silver lining, in the fact that the Razorbacks had lost five of the first six SEC games by an average of 20,6 points a game.

Here is a sampling of the chatter on X, following the game.

... No cigar

Maybe next year

Stepped away

I just stepped away from the Razorback basketball program also after that and-1 to end the game and lose the cover by my least favorite Hog — Prescription Hog (@HogPrescription) January 28, 2024

Twice a week

My Razorbacks men's basketball team does it twice weekly! — Mista_J (@TheMister_J) January 28, 2024

Not watching anymore

I’m a Razorback fan, win, lose, draw, in all sports, but I am not going to watch anymore men’s basketball intentionally this season. — david shockey (@davidshockey20) January 28, 2024

Year in, year out?

Year in year out hogs can’t score, year in year out hogs play playground basketball. To much talent to score less than 60 points — Young Rileezy (@RileyS50) January 28, 2024

Fell apart again

Hogs played good basketball for 38 minutes and fell apart right on schedule. What team makes lazy passes at the end of games they are actually in a position to win. Muss has to be ready to pull his hair out. — Keith Jackson💙🇺🇸 (@ChiefKJackson) January 28, 2024

Silver lining

At least the Hogs looked like a basketball team tonight — Erik Hild (@erikhild) January 28, 2024

Glaringly obvious

Pretty glaringly obvious that Devo and brazile are pests to this team. I’m not sure we’ll pull this out but we damn sure look like a real basketball team for once — scott (@hogs1585) January 28, 2024

Nobody better

Nobody better than Khalif Battle 🔥 I forgot what the feeling of good basketball — TorresOnArkansas (@TorresOnTheHogs) January 28, 2024

What's going on?

What is going on with Arkansas basketball? https://t.co/tHFPUpHqII — The Hogs Probs🐗 (@TheHogsProbs) January 27, 2024

Sorry, man

Sorry man, but this team sucks. Hate to say it, but it is true. Getting blown out by poverty basketball programs in the SEC. — Everyday Hogs (@EverydayHogs) January 27, 2024

Celebration

All these Kentucky fans celebrating a win against a terrible Arkansas team and how great their defense was tonight. 😂😂 — Mark Leland Marshall (@MarkLelandMars1) January 28, 2024

Strong effort

Arkansas' effort and connectivity was strong despite a conference loss to Kentucky on Saturday:https://t.co/DmHNV4tt7i #WPS — Riley McFerran (@RileyMcFerran) January 28, 2024

What Muss said

Everything Eric Musselman said after Arkansas fell to Kentucky https://t.co/NJ0nGZiJlP pic.twitter.com/LV7ekUK85G — Razorbacks Wire (@Razorbackswire) January 28, 2024

Third time

Tonight is just the 3rd time that Kentucky defeated Arkansas in Bud Walton Arena after trailing the Razorbacks at halftime: – January 29th, 2005 (trailed by 1, won by 1) – February 3rd, 2007 (trailed by 5, won by 8) – January 27th, 2024 (trailed by 2, won by 6) — Corey Price (@coreyp08) January 28, 2024

Mizzou up next

Arkansas falls to 10-10 and 1-6 in conference play after tonight’s loss to Kentucky. The preseason #14 team has now lost 3 straight. Next game is at a struggling Missouri team. A win there could be the spark the Razorbacks are looking for to get them back on track. — Cutter Finley (@Cutterfinley123) January 28, 2024

Thanks Hogs

Thanks Arkansas for the late +1 to push my bet on Kentucky covering 6. Grrrrr — Mark Lericos (@MarkLericos) January 28, 2024

Kentucky overcomes

Kentucky started the game 1 for 16 and only four points. From the 9:27 mark in the 1st half to the end of the game: Kentucky went 22 for 47 (47%), 8 for 13 from three (61%) and out scored Arkansas 59-43 to win 63-57. — michael hinton (@michaelhinton09) January 28, 2024

Effort shows

Effort shows, results don't as Arkansas falls to Kentucky https://t.co/Zmg8KpdG0U pic.twitter.com/Kd0rl3kciw — Razorbacks Wire (@Razorbackswire) January 28, 2024

Tough span

There was a span of 26:30 in tonight’s game when Kentucky outscored Arkansas 55-35 — Corey Price (@coreyp08) January 28, 2024

Refreshing

Wasn't it refreshing to see this team defend and show some fight today? In the end, Kentucky hit their open opportunities from deep and Arkansas did not. There were some defensive breakdowns both ends. One team cashed in. The other one didn't. There are no moral victories and… — Ben Brandon (@BenBrandonHoops) January 28, 2024

It was a gamble

Add UK up 9 with 4 seconds left and Arkansas drives for 2 but UK fouls, And-1, Arkansas doesn’t foul on inbounds and Kentucky -6.5❌ https://t.co/g19TNCurWu — Parker’s Picks (@parkers_pickss) January 28, 2024

Solid win for Cats

I know Arkansas hasn’t been good this season. But that’s a solid win for a Kentucky team that hadn’t been good on the road. Bud Walton Arena is a tough place to play too. And UK showed some toughness to win there. — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) January 28, 2024

Back to NBA

Watching KENTUCKY VS ARKANSAS RAZORBACKS game. If I didn't know, I'd go back to NBA. GO HOGS!❤💯 — Jamie Brown (@JamieBr42105014) January 28, 2024

Still lost

El Ellis transferred to Arkansas and still lost to Kentucky — Dave (@davemcveyr) January 28, 2024

Disappointed Lawson

Chandler Lawson: “It’s very disappointing, we’ve gotta capitalize on every moment… Kentucky’s a great team, but I feel like we should’ve won tonight.” — ESPN Arkansas & HitThatLine.com (@HitThatLineAR) January 28, 2024

