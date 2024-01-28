Advertisement

Even with better effort by Hogs, social media fans still disappointed

C. Steve Andrews
·6 min read

Some fans on social media were at least willing to give the Arkansas basketball team some credit for its effort in the 63-57 loss to Kentucky on Saturday, but the majority of the fanbase seems to have already checked out early.

A lot of the chatter on X had to do with the gambling line, which was Kentucky by 6½ points. The Wildcats appeared to have covered that spread until a late foul and free throw by the Razorbacks quickly swayed it the other way.

The energy in Bud Walton Arena was lively from the tip, as the Hogs took slight advantage of Kentucky’s horrid offensive start. The Wildcats made just one of their first 16 shots and had posted just four points, with just over nine minutes remaining in the half.

Although Arkansas held a two-point advantage at the intermission, the Hogs reverted back to their sloppy play down the stretch, committing seven turnovers in the final 13 minutes. The six-point loss could be viewed with a silver lining, in the fact that the Razorbacks had lost five of the first six SEC games by an average of 20,6 points a game.

Here is a sampling of the chatter on X, following the game.

... No cigar

Maybe next year

Stepped away

Twice a week

Not watching anymore

Year in, year out?

Fell apart again

Silver lining

Glaringly obvious

Nobody better

What's going on?

Sorry, man

Celebration

Strong effort

What Muss said

Third time

Mizzou up next

Thanks Hogs

Kentucky overcomes

Effort shows

Tough span

Refreshing

It was a gamble

Solid win for Cats

Back to NBA

Still lost

Disappointed Lawson

