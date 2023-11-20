Even if Bengals make playoffs, Zac Taylor doesn't think Joe Burrow will return in 2023

Earlier on Monday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said there's potentially an “outside chance” tight end Mark Andrews will be able to return this season after his injury wasn’t as bad as initially feared.

The same is not the case for Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who suffered a torn ligament in his right wrist during the same game on Thursday night.

Head coach Zac Taylor was asked in his Monday press conference whether there’s a chance Burrow could return if Cincinnati makes the postseason.

"I would not think so,” Taylor said.

The Bengals were already on the outside looking in entering Week 11 with a 5-4 record. But with the team currently at 5-5 and without Burrow for the rest of the year, the team's postseason prospects don’t look promising.

Cincinnati will take on Pittsburgh, Jacksonville, Indianapolis, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Kansas City, and Cleveland over the last seven weeks of the season. Jake Browning will take over as the starting quarterback and make his first start at home against the Steelers this week.