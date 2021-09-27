Even Bears players know Matt Nagy’s offense is broken

Matt Nagy is coming under fire following the Bears’ abysmal offensive outing in Sunday’s loss to the Browns, and rightfully so.

Chicago’s offense was historically bad in Cleveland, where they mustered only 47 yards of offense, which was their worst output in 40 years. The Bears totaled just 24 yards in a 23-7 loss to the Lions back on Nov. 22, 1981.

Keep in mind, Nagy promised that it would take four years to really see this offense come to fruition. Well, we’re three games into Year 4 and the offense has actually gotten worse with each passing season.

This isn’t brand new information for Bears fans or media that have watched every snap over the last three-plus years. But now, the players are starting to realize that Nagy’s offense just isn’t working.

Cameras captured current backup quarterback Nick Foles and an injured Andy Dalton chatting on the sideline while Chicago’s offense floundered on the field before them, and Foles stated the obvious.

“This offense just isn’t working,” Foles appears to mouth, as Dalton mutters something behind his covered mouth.

Nick Foles “offense just isn’t working” pic.twitter.com/do0Uj8HQco — Cody B (@Cody_ChiBears) September 26, 2021

This isn’t the first time Foles has called out Nagy. Last season, ESPN analyst Brian Griese spoke with Foles before Chicago’s Monday night game against the Rams, where Griese detailed a conversation that involved Foles telling him how Nagy would send in a play call that Foles already knew wasn’t going to work because he wouldn’t have enough time after the ball was snapped.

Story continues

“We were talking to Nick Foles yesterday, [and] he said, ‘You know, sometimes play calls come in and I know that I don’t have time to execute that play call. You know, I’m the one out here getting hit. Sometimes the guy calling the plays, Matt Nagy, he doesn’t know how much time there is back here,’” Griese said. “So that’s something that they have to get worked out.”

The Bears offense has been broken for some time, and rookie quarterback Justin Fields’ poor debut against the Browns shined a light on the bigger problem, which has always been Nagy.

Fans know it. Players know it. Now the question is, will the front office ever acknowledge it and act upon it?

List

Studs and duds from Bears' blowout loss to Browns View 8 items

List