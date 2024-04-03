Even Arkansas’ offensive line is getting a Bobby Petrino look about it

No one who follows Arkansas football needs to told – again – how bad the Razorbacks’ offensive line was.

The question is whether Bobby Petrino, Arkansas’ new offensive coordinator, can change it, too.

Petrino has been considered a brilliant offensive play-caller since he burst onto the scene, as it were, with Nevada as the Wolfpack offensive coordinator in 1994. UNR finished second in Division I-A, now called FBS, in total offense. Petrino has since 13 different jobs. Arkansas’ faithful are hoping that rate of change slows down now that he’s back with the Razorbacks.

Much of that will hinge on how good his offenses are, and in 2024 that begins with fixing the offensive line, which gave up 47 sacks last year and allowed Arkansas’ rushing attack to average just 139 yards a game, 87th in FBS.

With four spots on the line having changed starters this spring from last fall, Petrino is getting to work.

“I’m excited about it,” he said. “When you look at the makeup of the team, it’s always is going to start with the offensive line. And I feel like the three guys we got out of the portal and them working with the ones, and the ability they have helps that right away.”

Addison Nichols, Keyshawn Blackstock and Fernando Carmona all entered from the transfer portal and immediately took starting gigs. Like Petrino, they’re new to the team and carry none of the baggage that hurt last year’s team.

Petrino knows new starters are all that’s required, though. He wants to makeover the whole unit. Probably a good idea.

“We’ve got to develop some depth there,” Petrino said. “I think right now we feel like we maybe have eight guys that we feel good about. And we’ve got some young guys that keep getting better, and then take a step back, keep getting better.”

