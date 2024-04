MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week, we honor Evelyn Toler as the WKRG News 5 Scholar Athlete of the Week.

Toler is a junior at Murphy High School where she is on the varsity swim team and captain of the varsity soccer team.

She is a member of the National Honor Society, Student Government Association, Model UN and an Eagle Scout.

She has a 4.8 GPA and made a 30 on the ACT.

