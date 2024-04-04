Eve Rackham Watt announces additions to Lady Vols’ volleyball

Tennessee head coach Eve Rackham Watt announced the addition of two student-athletes to the Lady Vols’ volleyball program.

Libero and defensive specialists Orian Drore and Julianna Santiago are part of Tennessee’s 2024 recruiting class.

“We are delighted to finally announce Orian Drore will be joining our Lady Vol Volleyball program,” Rackham Watt said. “Orian is a player who will compete from day one as a libero and help solidify our back row play. She has an excellent platform and good range on defense but what really separates her is the ability to out of system set and communicate at a high level. She will join us this May, as we train for our foreign tour, and our staff is looking forward to watching her develop.

“Juliana is a player who we have watched play for a couple of years now. She has gotten better every season, and we always believe in looking for local talent first. We are excited to add one of the best in-state players to our roster, while continuing to bolster our defensive specialist unit. What I love most about ‘Santi’ is how hard she plays, her competitiveness and how vocal she is with her teammates. I know she will be a great addition to our program, and she too will join us in May as we start training for our international trip.”

Drore is from Mater Academy in Hialeah Gardens, Florida, while Santiago hails from Battleground Academy in Nashville, Tennessee.

Julianna Santiago (11). Mark Zaleski/USA TODAY Network

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire