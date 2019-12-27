Evansville’s Walter McCarty placed on leave amid Title IX investigation

Evansville head coach Walter McCarty has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into possible Title IX violations, the school announced on Friday.

In a memo released by school president Christopher M. Pietruszkiewicz, the school noted that McCarty has been accused of “unwelcome conduct” but did not specify what that conduct is.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“The University has received reports of unwelcome conduct by Coach McCarty since his arrival in March 2018,” school president Christopher M. Pietruszkiewicz said in the memo. “We have counseled him about his behavior. In the last two weeks, the University received a troubling report about Coach McCarty’s interactions with a member of the campus community. We have placed Coach McCarty on leave while that incident is being investigated. The University will make a fair and informed decision on Coach McCarty’s status based on the results of the investigation.”

McCarty has been the head coach at Evansville since the spring of 2018. A 10-year NBA veteran that won a title with Kentucky in 1996, McCarty’s only previous college coaching experience came during three seasons as an assistant at Louisville under Rick Pitino.

Bennie Seltzer has been named the interim coach in his absence.