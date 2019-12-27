Evansville puts Walter McCarty on leave amid 'troubling report', alleged Title IX violation

Evansville coach Walter McCarty has been put on leave following a "troubling" alleged Title IX violation. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

University of Evansville men’s basketball coach Walter McCarty is on administrative leave while the school investigates “troubling reports” of alleged violations of its Title IX policy, per the Evansville Courier & Press.

BREAKING: @UEAthletics_MBB Walter McCarty has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into alleged violations of the University’s Title IX policy.



Bennie Seltzer will serve as the interim Head Coach. @14News @14SportsTeam pic.twitter.com/KuFuG2A409 — Bethany Miller (@bmiller14news) December 27, 2019

UE President Chris Pietruszkiewicz released an internal letter to staff, per the Courier & Press, that included a link to the university’s “sexual harassment and misconduct policy.”

"The University has received reports of unwelcome conduct by Coach McCarty since his arrival in March 2018. We have counseled him about his behavior. In the last two weeks, the University received a troubling report about Coach McCarty’s interactions with a member of the campus community. We have placed Coach McCarty on leave while that incident is being investigated."

McCarthy, who spent five seasons on Brad Steven’s Boston Celtics coaching staff, was hired by the University of Evansville in March of 2018. He also has experience with Rick Pitino at Louisville and Jim O’Brien with the Indiana Pacers and is a 10-year NBA veteran.

The 45-year-old Evansville native led the school to a 20-25 record over two seasons. The Purple Aces set a program record in 2018-19 with 776 3-point attempts; off the court, McCarthy oversaw major facility upgrades. Just last week the Aces played in front of the sixth-largest crowd in program history and improved to 9-4, including an upset victory over No. 1 Kentucky, McCarty’s alma mater.

Pietruszkiewicz said in his letter to staff the decision was not “made lightly or in haste” since his success doesn’t “in any way outweigh the need to uphold the standards that define our university,” per the Courier & Press.

An investigation will be done by a national law firm and UE will make the decision based on it, but does not intend to disclose specific details about the investigation, per the Courier & Press.

Assistant coach Bennie Seltzer will take over the squad, which comes back from a brief holiday break to play its Missouri Valley Conference opener at Missouri State on Tuesday.

Seltzer joined the program in August after two seasons at his alma mater, Washington State. He has coached at Loyola, Indiana University with Tom Crean during the Victor Oladipo and Christian Watford years; and as the head coach at Samford University for two seasons.

