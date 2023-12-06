Evansville men's basketball suffers humbling 41-point loss to No. 13 BYU

The game was won and lost in the middle of the first half. From then, it was simply a matter of how much BYU would score.

A 20-0 Cougars run and a five-minute University of Evansville men’s basketball team scoring drought separated the two during the Purple Aces’ 96-55 loss in Provo, Utah on Tuesday night. UE led 10-9 before the Cougars’ swoon and then got back within 10 points before the break — but another big BYU run made the lead insurmountable for an Aces team in the midst of its best start since 1964.

"We made offense for them by not being as sharp as we could have been offensively," coach David Ragland said. "This is a team that doesn't need much room, much space to get the offense going. They did that."

Evansville Aces guard Kenny Strawbridge Jr., right, drives as BYU guard Spencer Johnson (20) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in Provo, Utah.

The 41-point loss is the sixth-largest in Aces’ history and the fourth of those margins to occur since 2017. Tuesday was a harrowing reminder of what UE is trying to leave behind, which includes last season's 45-point loss to Bradley.

"Last year and this year is completely different," Ragland said. "We've had a lot more good moments than not-so-good moments. We'll learn from this, grow from it, be better. ... I'm gonna stay present and know that our guys have will always respond the right way."

According to the metrics, this was the expected result, even if the margin was larger.

The Aces (7-2, 1-1 Missouri Valley Conference) came in as a 23-point underdog with a 2% chance of upsetting the No. 13 team in USA Today Coaches Poll. UE, however, missed opportunities to make it more of a game. The Aces had opportunities to build an early multi-possession lead or cut into BYU’s then-slight lead. They missed those.

"They're just a really good team and they made shots," guard Tanner Cuff said. "They executed, they scouted us really well and they played a hell of a game. We struggled and didn't play the best game we would've like to."

UE finished the first half trailing 20-0 in bench points and allowed the Cougars to grab seven offensive rebounds and shoot 42% from the 3-point line — two things that cannot happen against BYU. But even then, there were chances to get back into the game when the Aces got it back within 10 points.

BYU guard Jaxson Robinson (2) shoots as Evansville guard Cameron Haffner (3) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in Provo, Utah.

From there, it was simply a matter of how much the Cougars (8-0, 0-0 Big 12) would win by. UE was never in it after the break. BYU outscored the Aces 49-30 in the second half.

In essence, Tuesday’s contest was like most of the Cougars' previous contests. BYU came in averaging a 31.7-point margin of victory, with UE being the fifth opponent the Cougars have led by 30 or more points. BYU's average home winning margin going into the game was 39 points.

The rough loss, though, doesn't negate the progress the Aces have made to this point. UE still ended with 16 assists to nine turnovers and has spells of competitiveness. BYU was what it has been throughout all of the early part of the season — lethal and unforgiving on mishaps.

"We've played nine games and there's not a lot of what happened tonight," Ragland said. "We have a confident group and a connected group. We're gonna lose it. ... We're gonna learn from it."

BYU forward Atiki Ally Atiki, left, steals the ball Fromm Evansville guard Chuck Bailey III (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in Provo, Utah.

The Aces were simply the latest victim of one of the top teams in the country.

"They didn't get our best today," UE guard Antonio Thomas said. "We've got to learn from it and bounce back. We've got a couple days ahead to just practice and critique some things and be better for our next opponent."

The Aces likely won’t face another team on BYU’s level, with Cincinnati or Indiana State looking the most likely to potentially reach that level. UE, which faces Bellarmine on Dec. 16, needs to learn from facing a top-tier program and make sure a loss of this magnitude doesn’t derail what has been their best start in Division I.

"We have plenty of time to dissect the film and look at the good moments and the moments that we could've been better and do more of the good moments," Ragland said. "There's a lot of times in games like this, you burn the tape. We'll take time to learn from it. ... We're far from dwelling on what happened tonight."

