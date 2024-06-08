Evansville defeats Vols to tie Knoxville Super Regional

Evansville (39-25) defeated No. 1 overall seed Tennessee (54-12), 10-8, in game No. 2 of the NCAA Tournament Knoxville Super Regional on Saturday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The Purple Aces forced a series finale game No. 3 on Sunday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m. EDT and the contest will be televised on ESPNU.

Evansville also ended the Vols’ eight-game win streak and won its first NCAA Tournament Super Regional contest in program history.

Tennessee led, 4-0, after the second inning. The Vols scored three runs in the first inning as Blake Burke, Dylan Dreiling and Hunter Ensley each hit one solo home run.

The Vols led, 5-3, in the fifth inning before the Purple Aces scored the next seven runs to take a, 10-5, lead. Tennessee scored three runs in the ninth inning before stranding a tying run in scoring position.

Drew Bean started for Tennessee and pitched 4.2 innings. He allowed five runs, five hits and one walk, while recording five strikeouts.

