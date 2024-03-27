Evansville Christian guard Josiah Dunham commits to USI basketball: ‘It's close to home’

EVANSVILLE — One of the top scorers in boys basketball state history is staying local.

Evansville Christian guard Josiah Dunham announced Tuesday his commitment to play college basketball at the University of Southern Indiana beginning next year. The Screaming Eagles, coached by Stan Gouard, recently wrapped up their second season as a Division I program.

Dunham said he received a 3/4 scholarship from USI, meaning he will be required to pay for school only as a freshman.

"I honestly didn't know I was on their radar," he said. "I prayed about it and I felt good. I feel that I can make an impact right away. As a child growing up, you always envision yourself at the highest level. I have an opportunity to do that at USI."

The Screaming Eagles went 8-24 this season but qualified for the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament for the second time in as many seasons.

The 6-1 point guard brings a successful resume across town. Dunham averaged 24.2 points, 5.1 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 2.5 steals as a senior and was selected Small School Senior All-State by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association. Dunham also finished 18th all-time in the state history with 2,373 career points.

There was a lot of focus on his scoring ability and for good reason. The senior was the Eagles' primary ball-handler and playmaker, scoring at all three levels during his career. He shot a career-best 40 percent from deep this year. Dunham had those talents on display in the Class 1A semistate loss to Barr-Reeve with 33 points, including 26 of the team's 29 points after halftime.

The guard also grew as a defender and rebounder during his career, as the talent on the roster improved around him. ECS went 24-3 this past season which included the first sectional and regional championships in program history.

"Josiah is so hard to stop," Barr-Reeve coach Josh Thompson said after the semistate. "I know he's getting looks in the Crossroads League (NAIA). I've watched a lot of those games, but I think he's probably above that. He's so hard to guard."

Evansville Christian’s Josiah Dunham (22) takes a shot as the Evansville Christian Eagles play the Barr-Reeve Vikings during the 2024 IHSAA Class 1A Boys Basketball Semistate tournament at Washington High School in Washington, Ind., Saturday, March 16, 2024.

USI will have a much different roster next season. Jeremiah Hernandez, Kiyron Powell, AJ Smith and Javius Moore all recently entered the transfer portal, while Jordan Tillmon left the program early in the season. That's significant production to replace including the Screaming Eagles' top two scorers in Hernandez (All-OVC First Team) and Smith.

Gouard was in attendance at the Class 1A semistate and offered Dunham the following week.

"I like that it's close to home," said Dunham. "I have a community that can really support me. I really like coach Gouard too. He's a good coach and a good person too. A leader that I can follow."

