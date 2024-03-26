Evansville basketball's season ends in CBI quarterfinals with loss to Seattle

A roller-coaster game fittingly ended an up-and-down season.

Monday closed the book on the Evansville Purple Aces' campaign as they lost 71-57 to Seattle in the College Basketball Invitational quarterfinals in Daytona Beach, Florida. No. 11 seeded UE was in the lead for the majority of the game, but the No. 3 Redhawks stormed back in the second half to clinch the victory.

The Aces seemed to run out of gas and ended with a 17-18 record.

First round: Evansville basketball holds off Quinnipiac with gutsy win in CBI tournament opener

UE again was without its two leading scorers and rebounders, Ben Humrichous and Yacine Toumi. Humrichous didn’t make the trip to Florida to get healthy while Toumi was a game-time decision yet didn’t play — he was out Sunday, too.

Their production was certainly missed.

The Aces spent 21 minutes with the lead, which reached eight points, largely because Seattle (20-15) struggled to get its offense going. It endured a nearly 10-minute stretch in the first half without making a shot and missed its first eight 3-pointers. But the Redhawks kept shooting and stayed in the game.

Evansville’s Kenny Strawbridge Jr. (20) eyes a shot as the University of Evansville Purple Aces play the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Ford Center in Evansville, Ind., Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. Evansville won, 82-51.

Seattle flipped a six-point halftime deficit into a double-digit lead early in the second half, taking the wind out of the Aces’ sails as it never looked back.

UE was outscored by 20 points after halftime as it shot 32%, including a 3-for-13 chip on 3-pointers. They also were outmanned on the glass and lost the rebounding battle 40-24. And while it wasn’t the difference in the outcome, they only made six free throws.

Kenny Strawbridge Jr. was the lone UE player in double figures with 11 points. Chuck Bailey III and Cam Haffner added eight apiece as UE shot 42% overall.

Seattle advances to the CBI semifinals against No. 7 Fairfield. Top-seeded High Point and No. 4 Arkansas State will face off in the other semifinal.

Evansville basketball: UE is 'moving in the right direction' through two years with coach David Ragland

There was plenty of progress this year for a rebuilding Aces program.

As one of the most-improved teams nationally, UE recorded its first postseason victory since 2015 on Sunday evening with a 64-63 win over Quinnipiac. It was a season full of those types of accomplishments, from their 10-2 start to the first Missouri Valley Conference Tournament victory in seven years and finishing with their best record since 2017-18.

The Aces hope their time in Florida serves as a spark heading into the offseason. Still, seniors Gage Bobe, Strawbridge Jr. and Antonio Thomas are out of eligibility while Toumi hasn’t decided whether he will return for his final year – that’s four of five starters. There could be roster turnover again, as is the case for everyone in the transfer portal era.

The portal closes on May 1. More than 830 players have already entered.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: CBI tournament: Evansville basketball falls to Seattle in quarterfinal