Evansville baseball's Cinderella run ends in Knoxville Super Regional to No. 1 Tennessee

As the clock struck midnight on its historic Cinderella run, the University of Evansville baseball team stood solemnly in the dugout. Its historic season ended Sunday night in the Knoxville Super Regional.

A day after notching the biggest win in program history, the Purple Aces lost to the No. 1-ranked Volunteers 12-1 Sunday evening at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. UE’s pitchers’ arms were running on fumes while the Volunteers exploded at the plate with seven home runs to set a new single-game postseason record.

Evansville's Simon Scherry (9) scores a run and beats the tag from Tennessee's Cal Stark (10) during the Knoxville Super Regional Tennessee of the NCAA baseball tournament on Sunday, June 9, 2024 in Knoxville, Tenn.

Although the Aces had their chances on offense, they couldn't cash in on their opportunities and the deficit ballooned.

Still, UE made magic this postseason, and what a run it was. The Aces basked in the national spotlight during the program’s first super regional appearance and finished just one win shy of the College World Series.

Sunday simply wasn’t their night.

The Aces (39-26) took the lead in the first inning as Brent Widder's RBI single scored Simon Scherry after the Heritage Hills graduate reached on an error. But Tennessee (55-12) immediately answered in the home half when its leadoff hitter blasted a solo shot to left. It took the lead in the next inning on back-to-back solo bombs and it didn’t look back.

UE struggled to corral Tennessee’s explosive offense and pulled starter Kevin Reed after just 1 1/3 innings. He allowed five earned runs on four hits and a pair of walks. Boonville graduate Nick Smith came on in relief after throwing 52 pitches late in Game 2, and the Volunteers kept their foot on the gas.

Evansville's Kevin Reed (24) pitches against Tennessee in the Knoxville Supre Regional of the NCAA baseball tournament on Sunday, June 9, 2024 in Knoxville, Tenn.

While Smith retired his next four batters and picked up two strikeouts, he allowed three Tennessee homers in the fourth. Yet, UE refused to break. After all, it was tied for the most comebacks in the country from three or more runs with 12 following its Game 2 win.

The Aces loaded the bases in the fourth inning when North graduate Ty Rumsey reached on an infield single in his first game back from injury. Except the Aces couldn't get on the board and left them loaded. Cal McGinnis then picked up his fifth hit of the super regional round with a single in the sixth, but UE couldn't spark a comeback.

UE accomplished plenty this postseason, from its first Missouri Valley Conference championship in 18 years to its first regional championship and becoming the first regional four-seed to defeat a national No. 1 seed in NCAA tournament history. These past couple of weeks were historic.

This was only UE’s fourth NCAA tournament appearance in program history while the Volunteers are headed to their seventh College World Series, including three in the last four years.

Ultimately, the Aces’ 39 wins are tied for the sixth-most in a single season in its history. They also broke the program records for single-season home runs, doubles and runs scored while Brent Widder became the career leader in games played, Kip Fougerousse broke the home run record and a handful of others made their mark in the record book.

The Evansville and Southwestern Indiana faithful, with their cheers of "Let's go Aces" and "Get Up, Ace Country," rallied behind them every step of the way as UE set a new standard for what this program can achieve.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Evansville baseball falls to No. 1 Tennessee to end Cinderella run