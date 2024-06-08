Evansville baseball beats No. 1 Tennessee in NCAA super regional to force winner-take-all

Facing elimination in Saturday's NCAA baseball super regional against No. 1 overall seed Tennessee, Evansville trailed 4-0 after three innings.

It looked dire in rowdy Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville.

But Evansville (39-25) had a few aces up its sleeve and exploded for 10 runs between the 4th-6th innings to build what seemed like a comfortable 10-5 lead going into the ninth inning.

THE PURPLE ACES TAKE DOWN THE TOP-RANKED VOLS!



Evansville forces a Game 3 and becomes the first regional 4-seed to ever beat the overall No. 1 😮 pic.twitter.com/JNIxYqD3Ke — ESPN (@espn) June 8, 2024

The Volunteers (54-12) rallied, loaded the bases a few times and scored three runs in the ninth before the Purple Aces were able to close the door, 10-8, and force a winner-take-all game Sunday (6 p.m.). The winner goes to Omaha and the College World Series. The loser goes home.

In beating the Vols, Evansville became the first regional No. 4 seed to beat the overall No. 1 seed in tournament history.

On Saturday, Evansville hit four home runs, including Kip Fougerousse's school record 22nd of the season. The former Linton-Stockton star went 3-for-5 with three RBIs. CJ McGinnis also went deep and knocked in three runs.

Shane Harris closed the door in the ninth inning after Tennessee chased Nick Smith with three runs.

"Aces within one win of the College World Series" is a hell of a thought. — Ryan Reynolds (@RyanReynolds) June 8, 2024

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Evansville baseball beats No. 1 Tennessee in NCAA super regional