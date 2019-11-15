Evans Seven: Teams that landed building blocks for the future

Luzj46bcahydbv0za6pa

Most of the commotion in the Early Signing Period has already subsided and many programs have turned their attention to the younger classes. In this week’s Evans Seven, we take a look at which schools landed players who can set a foundation for future success.

1. BUTLER

Butler is set to lose four of its primary contributors after this season, the main one being Kamar Baldwin. So, the pressure was on head coach Lavall Jordan and his staff to lock up not just a good class but also one that checks a lot boxes. They achieved just that by picking up commitments from four Rivals150 members, each of whom will bring something different to the table.



Whether it is a tough downhill guard in Myles Tate or a confident shot-making guard in Chuck Harris, the Bulldogs may have found the backcourt of their future. They added further playmaking ability with versatile wing-forward Carlos "Scooby" Johnson. Myles Wilmoth is more of a long-term play and is entirely different compared to Butler's final recruit, Jakobe Coles, who is a skilled, plodding big man that is efficient out of the high-post setting. There is no one that will "wow" out of this class, but the sum of all its parts gives the Bulldogs plenty to build on in the coming years.

2. KANSAS STATE

Bruce Weber has assembled his top class as the head coach at Kansas State. Not only did the Wildcats get commitments from four Rivals150 members, but each also represent what Weber has come to value in a prospect.



When one thinks of Kansas State, a smash-mouth, tough-minded sort of ballplayer comes to mind, and that is exactly what Selton Miguel embodies each time he hits the floor. Davion Bradford, a big-bodied center that K-State has lacked in recent years, is set to sign, as is shot-maker Luke Kasubke. Nijel Pack may be the most important player in the coming years. Kansas State has found great success over the past few years because of its guard play, and if Pack can find a happy medium between scoring and playmaking, the Wildcats should remain in the Big 12 title talk, thanks to what the Wildcats have been able to accomplish this fall.

3. LOUISVILLE

