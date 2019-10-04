Evans Seven: Previewing a key weekend of official visits

L7mmagmsj3wuctqcqy9c

Some of the nation’s elite are hitting the road this weekend for midnight madness and homecoming events. Florida will bring the nation’s top available senior to campus, meanwhile, Kansas, Memphis and Tennessee are just a few others that will be hosting elite high school talent. In this week’s Evans Seven, we preview a key weekend of official visits across the nation.

FLORIDA

The Gators welcome College GameDay to town for the football contest between Florida and Auburn, but don’t short change the basketball staff for who they were able to lure to campus.



While they have rarely been connected to the top-ranked guard in America, Cade Cunningham will make the short trip to the SEC program to gain a better idea of what Mike White and his staff can offer. Omar Payne, his former school teammate and very close friend, will be hosting Cunningham and will be pitching the idea of playing together again next year. Cunningham has two other official visits scheduled with a commitment likely to be made next month.



Kowacie Reeves will take an official visit to Florida, this being his third trip to Gainesville within the past year; keep an eye on him this weekend. Ben Middlebrooks, Carter Whitt, and Deebo Coleman are three others that will take an unofficial visit to UF on Saturday.

INDIANA

The Hoosiers have already secured a very strong three-man class this fall and this weekend, will attempt to get a leg up on the younger classes by bringing three of its state’s top juniors to campus. The highest-rated will be Khristian Lander who, just last weekend, took his first official visit to Louisville. The five-star guard has been a heavily coveted target for Archie Miller since his hiring two years ago and while he has been to campus a number of times, expect for the Hoosiers to gain even greater ground with Lander due to his full 48-hour stay on the Bloomington campus. His decision is trending towards a selection between IU and Louisville.

Joining him will be Trey Kaufman, a Rivals150 forward that has already taken official visits to Notre Dame and Purdue this fall. Caleb Furst will also be on campus after seeing Virginia last weekend. It seems to be more of a battle between the Wahoos and Hoosiers for the top-40 junior.

