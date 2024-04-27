Evans remains on top in Monaco E-Prix FP2

Mitch Evans remained on top in second practice for the Monaco E-Prix as once again Jaguar powertrains took the top two spots.

Factory team driver Evans set a best time of 1m 29.521s, 0.129s ahead of Envision Racing driver Robin Frijns, while TAG Heuer Porsche improved to muscle into the top five. Pascal Wehrlein was third, 0.151s off the top spot, with Antonio Felix da Costa improving two places from his FP1 performance to finish fourth, albeit 0.308s off his teammate.

Maximilian Guenther was fifth for Maserati MSG Racing, ahead of ERT’s Dan Ticktum and Nissan’s Oliver Rowland, with DS Penske driver Stoffel Vandoorne, Nyck de Vries of Mahindra, and Andretti’s Norman Nato rounding to the top-10.

Nick Cassidy was 11th in the second Jaguar TCS Racing entry, one spot ahead of Edoardo Mortara who spent much of the session in the top-five, until he crashed out of the session in the final five minutes.

In an incident reminiscent of Sam Bird’s in FP1 – which has forced him to sit out the remainder of the day – the Mahindra driver locked up going into Sainte Devote and slid into the wall, the hard contact breaking his car’s steering.

Jehan Daruvala wound up 13th in the second Maserati, ahead of Jake Hughes and Jake Dennis of Andretti and NEOM McLaren respectively, Nico Mueller of Abt Cupra, Sacha Fenestraz of Nissan, and DS Penske driver Jean-Eric Vergne.

Lucas di Grassi was 19th for Abt Cupra, ahead of Envision’s Sebastien Buemi and Sergio Sette Camara who once again faced issues with ERT. Taylor Barnard rounded out the field, the McLaren driver playing catch-up after the late call for him to step in for the injured Bird.

RESULTS

Story originally appeared on Racer