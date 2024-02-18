Will Evans: Newport manager Graham Coughlan putting striker 'in a headlock' to sign new deal

Will Evans' goal against Gillingham was his 23rd of the season in all competitions

Newport County manager Graham Coughlan says he is putting striker Will Evans "in a headlock" to convince him to sign a new contract with the club.

The 26-year-old was back on the scoresheet on Saturday, scoring the winner against Gillingham to put County within two points of the play-offs.

Evans' switch back to playing up front this season has paid off for Newport, and his strike against Gillingham was his 19th in League Two this term.

"I'd adopt him," joked Coughlan.

"If his Mum and Dad don't want him I'll adopt him, I love him to bits.

"He's been brilliant for us, he's a great lad, a great kid, I love the bones off him.

"We have many a fight, many an argument, but he's stepped up to the plate.

"His attitude, his commitment, and he'll get stronger and stronger to be fair, particularly at this club with the coaching staff who've invested a lot of time."

Evans was the subject of plenty of attention during the January transfer window, but County managed to hold on to their top goalscorer.

But as he continues to excel, the striker could receive similar interest in the summer when he is out of contract.

Evans signed a two-year deal when he joined from Bala Town in June 2022, although both the club and the player have an option to extend.

"We're currently sitting down, we're talking to him, I've had him in a headlock have threatened him, I've done everything I can," said Coughlan.

"We were strong enough in January to turn offers down, but we'll deal with that if it happens.

"We're hopeful that he puts pen to paper and he gets that clear of his mind and focuses on the run in, the last 14-15 games.

"If he keeps scoring and he keeps doing well, we won't be able to stop him moving on. So that's for another day."