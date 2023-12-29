Advertisement

Evans Jr., Shelstad have career nights as Oregon beat USC in Pac-12 opener

Pac-12 Network

Oregon men's basketball beat USC 82-74 at Matthew Knight Arena on Dec. 28, 2023. Kwame Evans Jr. scored a career-high 22 points, grabbed eight rebounds and had five steals. Fellow Oregon freshman Jackson Shelstad scored a career-high 21 points for the Ducks. DJ Rodman had 14 points for the Trojans.